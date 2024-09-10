Kamala Harris Releases Corny Philly-Centric Ads

There's such a thing as trying too hard to pander to potential voters.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Kamala Harris Releases Corny Philly-Centric Ads Kamala Harris for President has unleashed a series of Philly-centric ads on the city. Naturally, her team couldn’t resisting co-opting the totally-Philly term “wit” (as in Whiz wit, provolone wit) in naming the new ad campaign, which is labeled “Philly Is Wit Kamala.” If you go to kamalaharris.com/wit, you’ll find a photo comparison of the audience size at the Kamala Harris rally at Temple and the Donald Trump rally at Temple: Beyond that, there’s an ad that shows that the Kamala Harris soft pretzel is bigger than the Donald Trump soft pretzel: Then there’s this somewhat convoluted use of Wawa: You can’t really have a Kamala Harris Philly ad campaign without using what’s trying to be Cheez Whiz to paint the word “wit”: Oh, and don’t let me forget about the Kamala Harris ad that nods to the famous Elton John song that doesn’t really have anything to do with Philadelphia: Are you ready for this election to be over as much as I am?

Now Here’s a Philly-Centric Ad that Works

I’m not really a Pearl Jam fan. And I’m not really a Sixers fan. But I have to give props to Pearl Jam for this wildly good poster that was on sale at last night’s sold out Philly show:

The Inquirer Having a Little Too Much Fun With Debate

The Inquirer is really milking the presidential debate for all it’s worth. Case in point: The braintrust over there apparently couldn’t decide between running a presidential debate bingo game (you mark your spot when, for instance, a candidate uses the word “hoax” or mentions Hannibal Lecter or when there’s an awkward handshake) or a presidential debate drinking game, so they ran both. Ugh.

All This Politics Talk Stressing You Out?

Northeast Philly spa Zen Serenity may have just what you’re looking for: Their new “Pre-Election De-Stress” package. “Zen Serenity is the peaceful escape you’ve been seeking amidst the political noise,” spa partner Xu Zheng explains. “Whether it’s the constant ‘breaking news’ in the 24-hour news cycle or the tension in the ongoing political debates as election season ramps up, many feel overwhelmed and fatigued by the constant barrage of information, but we’re offering some solutions to unplug from the outside world and release those politically influenced anxieties.” Hey, if bars can cash in with their silly “debate cocktails,” why shouldn’t a Northeast Philly spa find their own hook? And, actually, a “manual lymphatic draining” and a full body massage does sound really good right about now.

By the Numbers 3: Times in the last month that police have had to pull cars out of the Schuylkill River. The latest incident involves a Jeep reported in the river just off Kelly Drive around 3 a.m. this morning.

2: Philly restaurants that just landed on Bon Appetit’s Best New Restaurants list. There are only 20 restaurants deemed worthy. Our winners? Meetinghouse in Port Richmond and My Loup in Rittenhouse. We were just raving about the roast beef sandwich at Meetinghouse in our 50th anniversary edition of Best of Philly. Mmmm.

7: Days of the next seven with forecasted highs of 80 or above. So summer isn’t quite done with us yet. Notably, lows are in the 50s, which sounds like perfect sleeping weather.

11: Giant grocery stores that will be operating in Philadelphia proper by the time this just-announced one opens in Northwest Philly.

Local Talent

The two moderators for the presidential debate are David Muir and Linsey Davis. And it turns out that Davis is a local. Davis is a 1995 graduate of Moorestown Friends School in South Jersey.