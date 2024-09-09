The Debate Lockdown Has Officially Begun in Philadelphia

The Presidential Debate Lockdown Has Begun in Philadelphia

All eyes will be on Philadelphia on Tuesday night for the first (and possibly only) presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, a guy who was shot at in Pennsylvania less than two months ago. Needless to say, security for the debate is a major concern.

Security barricades have sprung up in the area surrounding the Constitution Center, the venue for the debate. Parking restrictions and lane closures were already in place over the weekend. And once Tuesday morning gets here, expect many more restrictions.

Starting early in the morning on Tuesday, the city will have the streets around the Constitution Center on lockdown. While car and pedestrian traffic is expected to be allowed on 4th Street and Market Street, that will not be the case on other streets in the area. The closed roads are as follows:

Race Street from 4th to 8th

Arch Street from 4th to 7th

5th, 6th, and 7th streets from I-676 to Market

No one will be allowed into the “secure zone” except for people who work inside of it. They’ll need to enter through a security checkpoint at 7th and Arch streets.

The city is also closing the 6th Street exit on the eastbound side of I-676. After rush hour on Tuesday, you can also expect access to the eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge from I-676 into New Jersey to close, while the city expects to leave the westbound lanes from New Jersey into Philadelphia open.

Officials know that demonstrations in the area are likely and say to expect rolling closures as circumstances warrant.

Taking SEPTA? Stay tuned to the SEPTA alerts page for any potential issues.

About that Debate…

If you don’t want to watch the debate from the comfort of your own home, there are lots of debate watch parties happening around the region. Want to drink? I’d pick the debate watch party at McGillin’s, the oldest bar in Philly. If you’re a Republican, it sounds like Hotel Monaco is where you want to be. And if you want to watch the thing with the mayor, head to the Dell Music Center.

By the Numbers

4.4 percent: That’s the raise that Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker just agreed to give city workers who are members of District Council 47 AFSCME, a group that comprises about 3,700 white collar employees. Those workers also get a $1,400 bonus. Plus, Parker is giving them off the day after Thanksgiving. She’s yet to send a memo requiring them to spend “Black Friday” shopping at the struggling shops and boutiques in Center City, but I wouldn’t put it past her.

$8,462: Monthly (yes, monthly) co-op fee you’ll have to fork over if you purchase this bi-level Rittenhouse Square penthouse. Oh, you’ll also need to come up with $6,995,000 to buy the thing. And get this: $7 million doesn’t even get you a parking spot. But, hey, they do throw in cable!

2 hours, 43 minutes: Time that passed between one City of Philadelphia department notifying its workers that they were no longer allowed to eat at their desks and the department retracting the ban after employees freaked out. Inquirer reporter Jake Blumgart got involved and filed this piece, which makes the bureaucrats look pretty silly. The workers are, no doubt, happy with Blumgart’s story and with the city’s reversal. Well, everyone except for the woman who sits next to the guy who insists on eating leftover fish every day. [Ed. Note: This item has been updated to correct the timing of Blumgart’s story in relation to the city’s retraction.]

Local Talent

Congrats to Friends’ Central grad Benj Pasek and his songwriting partner Justin Paul, the pair having just achieved EGOT status. As in Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony.

They won the Oscar in 2017 for a song they wrote for the movie La La Land. Then it was the Tony for their Dear Evan Hansen score. After that, Pasek and Paul scored a Grammy for the original cast recording album from that show. And now, they picked up an Emmy for a song they co-wrote for Only Murders in the Building.

Next up? Pasek and Paul are working on music for Disney’s live action version of Snow White that’s scheduled for release in 2025. The movie already has lots of haters. But that’s the great thing about this gig that Pasek and Paul have. The movie can suck and you can still win awards for your music.