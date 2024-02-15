Sylvester Stallone Set to Film a Movie in Philadelphia Again

No, it has nothing to do with boxing. Plus, infamous Philly cop learns fate.

Sylvester Stallone Set to Film Movie The Epiphany in Philadelphia

Sylvester Stallone is, of course, best known for Rocky, which just so happens to be the movie everybody in the Free World associates with Philadelphia. And now Stallone is set to return to Philadelphia for a new movie.

No, it’s not a Rocky sequel, some of which were shot in Philadelphia. Nor is it a Creed sequel. The name of the movie is The Epiphany, and it has nothing to do with boxing.

The Epiphany is about a retiring police detective (Stallone is playing said detective) who has to work with a wet-behind-the-ears cop to nab a serial killer who’s wreaking havoc in Philadelphia. Catholicism plays a prominent role in the storyline, because the serial killer’s victims are all somehow tied to a currently unspecified local scandal surrounding the Catholic Church.

In addition to starring in The Epiphany, Stallone is also producing. According to Deadline, filming will begin in Philadelphia this summer.

Aside from the filmmaking, it sounds like we’ll be seeing even more of Sylvester Stallone in Philadelphia, since there are plans in the works for a huge Rocky celebration in 2026, the 50th anniversary of the movie.

Joseph Bologna Found Not Guilty

Speaking of cops … you may remember Joseph Bologna, the Philly cop charged with assaulting a protester during the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner charged Bologna with aggravated assault, among other offenses, after video surfaced of him smashing a Temple student in the head with a metal baton. The Philadelphia police department fired him. Then the Philadelphia police union prez started selling pro-Joseph Bologna t-shirts. Then a Philly artist designed anti-Joseph Bologna t-shirts. And then? Then we didn’t hear about Bologna for a while. More than three years after his arrest, a jury just found Bologna not guilty.

More Snow on the Way?

Sounds like it. But if forecasts are correct, Philly will barely see an inch. More in South Jersey.

By the Numbers

7,000: Square footage of a Walnut Street property that’s being turned into Nike’s first Philadelphia edition of its Jordan World of Flight stores. The stores are billed as “the future of Jordan retail: a destination to celebrate the legacy and future of basketball culture.” But first, the company has to clear some hurdles with the city, because the store would require changes to the historic building’s facade.

9,000: Square footage of an Old City antiques store that’s closing after 15 years. If you’re looking for some treasures — or just a urinal or a hockey stick with pucks screwed into it — the store is hosting an estate sale before it closes its doors for good.

816: Square footage of this trinity in Rittenhouse Square that’s up for sale. The price is $384,000, which may be the least you’ll ever pay for the right to say you live in Rittenhouse Square.

Local Talent

We all know that Hollywood loves its reboots and remakes. And what was the sixth biggest box office hit 40 years ago, in 1984, back when people still went to the movies in droves? Footloose, which actually beat out Beverly Hills Cop. So this being the 40th anniversary, it’s easy to imagine somebody deciding it would be a good idea to conjure up another Footloose sequel. (You may have forgotten, understandably, that Footloose 2 was a thing.)

But one person who doesn’t think Footloose should ever happen again is Kevin Bacon, the Philly actor Footloose launched into stardom. During a recent podcast, the subject of a Footloose 40th anniversary sequel came up, and Bacon said, “I think it would be a disaster.” Smart man.

So what is Bacon up to these days? Coincidentally, he’s co-starring with Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, due out in July.

And from the Oh-So-Close Sports Desk …

The ever-shifting starters for last night’s Sixers home game against the Heat: K.J. Martin, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Paul Reed. Both teams got off to a heady start; it was tied up at 33 after one quarter. Hield was scorching; he and Tyrese led all scorers with 17 apiece at the half, which broke with the Sixers up 62-60.

Early in the third, Reed stepped on Maxey’s ankle, and the latter headed to the locker room but came back out without limping, thank heaven. But an 11-2 Miami run gave them a 79-75 lead with two and change to go in the quarter — until a big Ricky Council IV three got us back the lead, capping a 7-0 run of our own. The fourth quarter was the ol’ seesaw until the Heat got it going again, up 101-95 with two and a half minutes left. Oubre fouled out going up for a rebound, but great D and a goaltending call on Bam Adebayo got us within three with under a minute to go. It stayed just out of reach: a 109-104 loss. How can you not love this man, though?

This young fan meeting Tyrese Maxey 🥹❤️ (via @sixers)

pic.twitter.com/LAf35T6wxE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2024

That’ll take us to the All-Star break, with the next Sixers game a week from today, when they’ll host the Knicks.

Is It Spring Training Yet?

It is, it is! The Phillies’ pre-season officially began yesterday, with pitchers and catchers getting their first workout in Clearwater.

The sound of the cleats is back. JT Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs taking the field for the first workout for Phillies pitchers and catchers. Zack Wheeler will throw today here in Clearwater Florida ☀️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2uswHeQkgd — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 14, 2024

Cue the bitching about the new uniforms produced by Michael Rubin’s Fanatics. The Phils’ first pre-season game is on Saturday, February 24th, against the Blue Jays, first pitch at 1:07 p.m.

Any Doop News?

The Union closed out their pre-season with a friendly against New England in Florida that wound up a 0-0 tie. And lookee there — they have new (and particularly ugly, IMHO) home jerseys, too.

Pookies looking absolutely fire in the full kit.#DOOP pic.twitter.com/DltqsXblgz — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) February 14, 2024

Any College Hoops News?

St. Joe’s Hawks had a dreadful start to their game at Loyola in Chicago last night, letting the Ramblers get out to a 12-0 lead before recouping to lead 30-29 at the half. Things slowed down considerably in the second half. The Hawks had it within four with four minutes to go, and a Xzavier Brown three cut it to three with one minute left. Erik Reynolds free throws — one-point game! Nope. Great game, but a loss, 64-59. Tonight, Hofstra plays at Drexel and Temple visits 24th-ranked Florida Atlantic, both tipping off at 7 p.m.

The Flyers also play.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.