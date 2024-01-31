Meet the Philly Super-Musician Up for Two Grammys on Sunday

Adam Blackstone, who performs at the Super Bowl just one week after going to the Grammys, talks playing with Rihanna and eating lobster rolls in Rittenhouse.

February is a big month for Adam Blackstone, whom you may have seen playing with Justin Timberlake on the most recent Saturday Night Live. On Sunday, February 4th, he finds out if he wins his first Grammy. Or maybe first two Grammys. And on February 11th, he lends his musical talents to the Super Bowl. We sat down with him to find out where he got his talent and who the most famous people are in his phone.

I grew up in … New Jersey. Born in Trenton, where my uncle was the mayor. Then we moved to Willingboro in the ’90s, which I thought was a very affluent Black community. It taught me early Black excellence. I was not a minority in that town.

My musical training … began in church, where my father was the organist, my uncle played the drums, my godfather was on bass, my mother was in the choir, and my auntie was the choir director. With that kind of background, my parents allowed me to follow my dream, whereas so many parents push their kids into something more “stable.”

I moved to Philly … in 2000, to study jazz performance at University of the Arts. In 2005, I moved to Delaware, which is where I live now with my wife and two kids. But I’m still in Philly almost every day. The rehearsal studio we use is in South Philly.

My favorite place for lunch in Philly is … Luke’s, that place in the basement on 17th Street with those incredible lobster rolls. My son and I throw down a lot of money in there.

The largest audience I ever played for was … at the Super Bowl. I performed at halftime with Rihanna in ’23. That was the most-watched halftime show of all time. Dr. Dre in ’22. Shakira and J. Lo in 2020. Justin Timberlake in 2018. I did the national anthem with Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church in 2021. And at the upcoming Super Bowl, I’m doing the national anthem with Miss Reba McEntire.

My instruments include … drums, bass, piano, tuba, sousaphone and organ. My main instrument is bass, but I had to pick up the sousaphone and tuba in high school because the guy on bass in the school band was way better than me.

When somebody says they want to be the next Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, I tell them … keep dreaming big. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift wanted to be the next Whitney, Cher, Madonna and all that, and look what happened.

One person I wish I’d had the chance to work with was … Michael Jackson. Genius. But I did come close when I was hired to work with Janet Jackson.

The most famous person in my cell phone is … Queen Latifah. We text every other day. Alicia Keys is sometimes four times a day. Adam Levine is my guy. Justin Timberlake. John Legend. Questlove.

One song people do at karaoke but shouldn’t is … “Mo Money Mo Problems.” And “SexyBack.” And “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Just don’t.

If I win a Grammy on February 4th, I will … cry. I’m nominated for two under my own name, for Best Jazz Performance and Best Jazz Instrumental Album. I’ve worked with Grammy winners before, like Jay-Z. But hearing your own name called is different.

Published as “One of Us: Adam Blackstone” in the February 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.