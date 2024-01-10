PECO Says Some Customers Won’t Have Power Until Saturday

Plus, a Delco cheesesteak shop bans the most hated Flyers player in recent memory.

PECO Says Some Philadelphia Power Outages Won’t Be Restored Until Saturday

Well, that was quite a storm.

As of Wednesday morning, well over 60,000 households in the Philadelphia area (including South Jersey) remained without power. Scores of schools were closed or scheduled to open two hours late. And it sounds like some of those without power might want to find a place to stash the contents of their fridges and freezers. PECO estimates that some of the power outages in question won’t be restored until Saturday. Some of those locations are in Lower Merion Township, Broomall, and Havertown, just to name a few.

I am reminded of this March 2018 headline that came in the wake of a storm in Philadelphia: “PECO Outage Hell: Four Kids, Fast Food, and Six Days in a Motel.” Click here for the official PECO Outage Map.

More Measles

It’s 2024. We’ve had a safe and highly efficient measles vaccine for decades. But thanks to people like RFK Jr., there is a measles problem in Philadelphia. And it’s now made national news.

Since I’m reminiscing about old headlines today, I’ll go back to this: “30 Years Ago, a Philly Church Refused to Vaccinate Its Kids Against Measles. The Results Were Deadly.”

Local Talent

I’ve sung the praises of Overbrook High School graduate Colman Domingo to you before. And now, Esquire has taken note of the actor, who has most recently appeared in The Color Purple and Rustin. “Colman Domingo Is Stepping into His Leading Man Era” is worth a read.

By the Numbers

5 percent: Staff reductions just announced by Philadelphia’s Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

$6.8 million: What this equestrian farm and five-bedroom house in Malvern will cost you. First thing I’m doing is definitely tearing up that carpeting. Yuck.

25 percent (plus): Portion of Chester County households earning $200,000 a year or more. That same stat in Philly? Eight percent.

And from the Holding-Pattern Sports Desk …

All we’ve got on the card tonight is the Sixers in Atlanta vs. the Hawks. And there’s still no joy in Mudville.

76ers star Joel Embiid is out for Wednesday's game vs. Hawks in Atlanta due to left knee swelling. He missed Saturday's game and the last two days of practice with the issue. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2024

Damn. Any College Hoops News?

The St. Joe’s Hawks travel to St. Louis to go up against the (tee-hee!) Billikens tonight at 7 p.m. You don’t know what a Billiken is? Read all about it here while you wait for something, anything, to happen on our sports front. La Salle is at UMass tonight, and East Carolina comes to visit Temple, both games also at 7.

The Flyers also play. Their former top prospect Cutter Gautier, who made no secret of not wanting to play here and was traded to the Ducks, is quickly finding out why sometimes it’s better to just stay in Philly.

It’s been less than 24 hours and Cutter Gauthier has already liked a video on Instagram of Sean Avery calling Flyers fans greasy and fucking savages. What a time to be alive. #Flyers (H/T @DylanRobillard_!) pic.twitter.com/Ad9rI5rEdo — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) January 9, 2024

Let the shit fly, fans.

Alright it’s time to ask the hard hitting question – which Flyer fucked Cutter Gauthier’s mom? https://t.co/BK2VE58FFm — Mike Giletto (@mike_giletto) January 10, 2024

No, really, guys, don’t hold back.

For Immediate Release: Regarding the Cutter Gauthier situation pic.twitter.com/YXTd0V1hFb — Delco Steaks (@delco_steaks) January 9, 2024

I love you, Philly. Delco too.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.