Philadelphia Gets $16 Million to Make Dangerous Streets Safer

Plus, tickets for tonight's Mariah Carey concert are in the bargain bin.

The City of Philadelphia just announced $16.4 million in federal funding for its — okay, this is a mouthful — Complete & Safe Streets Philadelphia: Vision Zero High Injury Network Corridors project.

Officials have identified particularly dangerous corridors, and the money will go to improve safety in those areas, with a particular eye toward bicyclist and pedestrian safety. The plan includes “traffic calming” measures (I don’t know about you, but I suddenly see speed bumps everywhere I go) as well as more separated bike lanes.

Two of the roadways the plan will focus on are Hunting Park Avenue from Wissahickon Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard and Old York Road from Erie Avenue to Lindley Avenue.

Studies have shown that five children in Philadelphia are hit by cars every week, a staggering and sobering statistic.

Be careful out there!

Strike Watch

Workers at Philadelphia’s five ReAnimator Coffee shops just authorized a strike after the union balked at the company’s offer of a $11.29 hourly base pay. If striking baristas sounds familiar to you, it could be because workers at Elixr authorized a strike two weeks ago but then were able to come to a tentative agreement with the owners.

In other potential strike news, SEPTA transit police may soon hit the picket line.

Local Talent

Guess who just donated $1 million to help tornado victims in Tennessee?

If you guessed Pride of Berks County Taylor Swift, you would be correct! She’s really taken a page out of Dolly Parton’s book, hasn’t she?

By the Numbers

0: Human beings you’ll encounter at Philly’s latest Asian dumpling enterprise.

$39.95: What it will cost you to see Mariah Carey in South Philly tonight. Not exactly a Taylor Swift show.

1600: The block of South 13th Street that just may be the most festive city block around. If you know of one more festive, let us know!

And from the Bottoms-Up Sports Desk …

The Sixers visit the Pistons in Detroit tonight, with tip-off at 7 p.m. If they win, Pat Beverley will become Pat Beverage again, like after Monday’s Wizards game:

Miller Lite, though? Really, Pat?

The Flyers played.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.