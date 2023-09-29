Okay, Okay, John Fetterman Will Wear a Suit

Plus: Another blow for supervised injection sites, an airport murder, the Phils rain out, and a truly ridiculous pumpkin plan

The Opioid Crisis Continues

City Council voted yesterday to override Mayor Jim Kenney’s veto of a bill outlawing supervised injection sites in the city, 14-1, with only Working Families Party member Kendra Brooks voting against the ban. The Inquirer noted that the vote came just days after an announcement by city officials that 1,413 Philadelphians died of drug overdoses here last year.

Cops Investigating Airport Hotel Death as Homicide

People magazine reported that Philly police have identified the woman found dead on Monday at the airport Marriott with a sock stuffed in her mouth as flight attendant Diana Ramos, a 66-year-old employed by American Airlines. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

A Man, a Plan, a Pumpkin

In just plain weird news, a champion pumpkin farmer in West Virginia named Ryan Cook has been recruited by former Eagles defensive end Chris Long for help in meeting his dream goal of … floating down the Delaware River inside a giant pumpkin. Okay, Cinder Fella. He’s six-foot-three and weighs 250-plus pounds, BTW. Long, not Cook.

But Will He Tie One On?

And alas, U.S. Senator John Fetterman’s sartorial revolution is over. He said yesterday he’ll suit up properly after the august (hah!) institution reinstituted a code calling for proper dress. Hoodies forever!

By the Numbers

60: Number of stores Wawa plans to open throughout Ohio starting next year. “Cincinnati felt like home,” the company’s director of real estate, John Poplawski, told the Cincinnati Enquirer. You mean the way Philly no longer does, sir?

690: Number of new words Merriam-Webster added to its dictionary in September in what it acknowledged as a major update. See the list here. Highlights include “rizz,” “simp,” “smishing” and “jorts.”

6th: Philly’s spot on a new list ranking the best American cities in which to be a delivery driver. Yeah, because there are all those bike lanes to park in!

And from the Not-Quite Sports Desk …

The Phils got started right off the, um, bat last night in the final game of their series with the Pirates; Kyle Schwarber whacked a leadoff homer.

Kyle Schwarber goes 2nd deck to lead things off! (MLB x @EvanWilliamsUSA) pic.twitter.com/66LjZSqSnx — MLB (@MLB) September 28, 2023

Trea Turner followed with a double off Luis Ortiz, who then walked Bryce Harper. But it petered out after that, for a 1-0 lead. The Pirates tied it in the third with a walk, a single and a double off Zack Wheeler, and Bryce was ejected in the bottom half after he was called out on strikes and, well, disputed the call rather vociferously.

maybe it's best if Ángel Hernández just doesn't work any more Phillies games like ever pic.twitter.com/jdl5PwRP02 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) September 28, 2023

The Pirates tacked on two more in the fifth after Wheels came out for Matt Strahm, who gave up a single, a double and another single: 3-1. Josh Palacio almost hit one out in the seventh off Michael Lorenzen, but Cristian Pache played it perfectly.

In the eighth, Turner doubled again — this time off Carmen Mlodzinski — tried to steal, and came home when the cutoff throw from the catcher sailed into left field: 3-2! In the top of the ninth, Craig Kimbrel got the job done, and David Bednar faced Nick Castellanos, who started the Phils’ last chance with a walk. Edmundo Sosa and Jake Cave both made outs, though, so it was up to Pache, who … struck out. Bummer. The Fightin’s wind up the regular season with a weekend visit to the Mets. Tonight’s game has been postponed, though; instead, they’ll play a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday at 4:10 and 7:10 and the third game on Sunday at 3:10. The Wild Card playoffs begin Tuesday; their opponent is still TBD.

Owl, That Hurt

The Temple Owls got their wings clipped on ESPN last night by the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 48-26. Well, hurricanes will do that; just ask the Wisconsin Flamingos. And Sam Martin did get a 95-yard touchdown run in the third. Better luck next week, guys.

The Weekend in Sports

The Eagles host the Commanders at the Linc on Sunday at 1 p.m. Come out for the chance to boo new Commanders commander Josh Harris in person!

The Union play Columbus in an away match on Saturday at 7:30.

And in college football, Ursinus hosts Muhlenberg in Collegeville Friday night at 7:30, Dartmouth visits the Penn Quakers in West Philly Saturday at 1 p.m., and it’s the Villanova Wildcats vs. the Albany Great Danes Saturday at 3:30.