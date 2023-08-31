Taylor Swift Concert Movie Tickets Are Selling Way Fast in Philly

Plus, Philly's own Kevin Bacon joins Billy Joel for some songs.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Friday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Taylor Swift Concert Movie Tickets Are Selling Way Fast in Philly

If you missed seeing Taylor Swift live in Philly (you can read our review here), I have good news! The pride of Berks County just announced the concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The film documents her record-setting ongoing tour. Hell, even if you did spend scads of money on her shows at the Linc, you’re probably still going to want to get in on this movie experience. Because that’s what Taylor Swift fans do.

Unsurprisingly, tickets for the movie version, which opens on Friday, October 13th, are selling quickly at local theaters. Tickets to most screenings will set you back $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for kids. (These numbers mean something to Taylor Swift fans, of course). But why see Taylor Swift on a regular screen when you can see in IMAX? For that, head to King of Prussia’s movie theater, where tickets are $25.89 and $19.13. Frankly, I’m surprised she’s not charging more. She easily could.

It seems like this movie is playing at pretty much every theater in the region. So if you find that tickets are sold out at the theater nearest you, you might get lucky if you’re willing to travel. Movie theater chains have reportedly upgraded their online ticketing systems to deal with the demand and avoid previous Taylor Swift ticketing debacles. But, yes, you should expect to wait in a bit of a queue.

Good luck!

ICYMI: All Kinds of Cheesesteak Drama

First thing Wednesday morning, over on our food and beverage channel Foobooz, I broke the news that the original Jim’s Steaks, which opened in 1939 in West Philly, was about to reopen as Jim’s West Steaks & Hoagies. This was news that nobody saw coming. But by the end of the day, I wound up having to run a much different second story about Jim’s West due to some major drama that quickly popped up surrounding the project. Calling all lawyers!

Local Talent

Philly born-and-bred actor (and sometimes musician) Kevin Bacon made a surprise appearance with Billy Joel (whom Philly basically made famous) onstage at Madison Square Garden earlier this week for a couple of songs. Acoustic guitar in hand, Bacon joined Joel on such Joel classics as “The Entertainer” and “You May Be Right.” (Yes, there’s video.) You may think that Bacon is just some actor who thinks he’s a musician. But Bacon actually has a solid voice, and it seems to have aged a lot better than Joel’s.

When Bacon isn’t singing with Joel, he’s still having the pleasure of waking up to Kyra Sedgwick every morning. And he has several upcoming film projects (including another Beverly Hills Cop sequel, which may be a very good or very bad idea, depending on your perspective), though with the state of affairs in Hollywood right now, it’s hard to predict the future of those movies.

By the Numbers

100: Stitches a retired Navy officer needed after receiving a beatdown in Brewerytown while walking his dog. Three women found him bleeding on the street and helped.

76: Percentage of Pennsylvania rivers and streams that contain various levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, according to a new study.

$7 billion: Estimated minimum cost of the long-ago-proposed Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, which has lots of renewed interest.

And from the Oh-Crikey Sports Desk …

Phils starter Cristopher Sánchez got through the first inning of yesterday afternoon’s game against the Angels just fine, but in the second, a Hunter Renfroe homer drove in two runs. Here we go again. We got one back in our half on a Johan Rojas single off Reid Detmers after Bryson Stott singled, Alec Bohm was hit by a pitch, and Brandon Marsh walked, then tacked on another on a Garrett Stubbs ground-out. Things quieted down through the fourth, with some defensive exceptions.

Bryce Harper looks QUITE comfortable at first 🔥👀 (via @Phillies)pic.twitter.com/jUwc5xszug — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 30, 2023

In the fifth, the Angels got two more on a Hunter Renfroe double and three straight singles. That was the end of Sánchez, as Jeff Hoffman came in and promptly dished up one more single to make it 5-2. For the bottom half, Dominic Leone came in for Detmers, and Turner landed a double, then scored on a Nick Castellanos single. And in the sixth, Marsh walked, Stubbs singled, and with two outs, Reynaldo López faced off with Turner. And Trea, who’s been looking more and more like he’s worth every penny of that fat contract, homered for the third day in a row.

Matt Strahm pitched a peerless seventh, but Gregory Soto, in for the eighth, gave up two consecutive walks and was yanked for Seranthony Domínguez, who allowed two singles that scored both walks: 7-6 Angels. When Harper hit his 300th career homer off Matt Moore with one on in the bottom of the eighth for an 8-7 lead, Phils fans celebrated wildly.

What an insane month for the Phillies. 59 homers, and the last one by Bryce Harper gives the Phillies a one-run lead in the eighth. Caps it with a curtain call. pic.twitter.com/oBkufYrDUu — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 30, 2023

They were subsequently deflated in the ninth when Craig Kimbrel let in the tying run on a wild pitch, a single and a sac fly and Brandon Drury smacked a two-run homer for the 10-8 lead. Bottom of the ninth: Bohm struck out, Marsh grounded out in a 12-pitch at-bat, and Rojas struck out. Damn, a win would have been such a fitting end to the wild series. They have tonight off before a three-game stint in Milwaukee starts Friday.

And in Doop News …

The Union took four corners in the first eight minutes of their match last night with F.C. Toronto in that Canadian city, but none resulted in scores, and it was Toronto that struck first, via Lorenzo Insigne 23 minutes in. Julián Carranza evened it up at the end of the half after a couple of lucky teammate deflections, and the goal was reviewed but ruled good.

Alas, Toronto scored again 58 minutes in, on some fancy footwork by Deandre Kerr. Carranza almost got it back right away, but the Union got a corner instead and didn’t convert. Did I mention Toronto is the last team in its division and hadn’t had a win in 14 games — since May? Yeah. Their Jonathan Osorio scored again in the 63rd minute against us, though — and Kerr bounced one off the goalpost at 66. Great, great. To cap things off, Jesús Bueno was sent off on a red card in overage in the miserable 3-1 loss. The U next play the New York Red Bulls on Sunday at home in Subaru Park, with a 7:30 start. And they’d better f’ing doop.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.