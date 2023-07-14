Ernest Owens Named Philly Mag’s Political Writer at Large

Owens will be the first journalist to hold this position with the publication.

Philadelphia magazine is excited to announce that Ernest Owens will become the magazine’s first ever political writer at large. He will focus on covering the city’s political class in longform profiles, investigations, and packages in the pages of the magazine.

“Ernest has such deep connections within the city’s halls of power,” said Brian Howard, editor of Philadelphia. “He’s earned a reputation for being the guy in the know. I’m excited to work with Ernest to deepen our commitment to in-depth coverage of the city’s political scene at this pivotal moment in the city’s history.”

Owens, 31, has covered political and community affairs in Philadelphia for the past two years as the magazine’s editor at large, and the city’s LGBTQ community for several years prior as editor of G Philly, Philadelphia’s sunsetted LGBTQ channel. His work has been recognized with awards for investigative reporting, distinguished writing, and commentary from the American Society of Magazine Editors, Society of Professional Journalists, National Association of Black Journalists, the Association of LGBTQ Journalists, the James Aronson Awards for Social Justice Journalism, the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, and the City and Regional Magazine Association.

In 2022, he was named as one of the most influential African Americans by the Philadelphia Tribune. Owens is the president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists and currently serves as regional vice president of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (Mid-Atlantic Chapter).

In addition to highly praised reporting and columns on race, politics and sexuality in Philly Mag, Owens has also written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, and Vox. He’s the author of the new book The Case for Cancel Culture (St. Martin’s Press, Macmillan Publishers), was named this spring as the new host of WURD radio’s “City Council Live,” and was recently named the editor of Eater Philly. He begins his new role at Philadelphia effective immediately.