Quinta Brunson Scores Emmy Nominations for Two Different Shows

Plus, I think everybody was at Beyoncé but me.

On Wednesday, the Television Academy called out the names of the best and brightest from the world of TV for the Emmy nominations. And Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson, the mastermind of the Philly-set Abbott Elementary, scored Emmy nominations for two different shows.

Yes, she of course picked up an Emmy nomination for her acting in Abbott Elementary. That’s for Season 2 of the show. The Television Academy also handed Brunson a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, that series being Saturday Night Live. Here’s her opening monologue from the SNL episode:

Abbott Elementary was also nominated for Best Comedy Series. And her fellow Abbott Elementary actors Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph are also among the nominees. You may remember that Ralph, whose husband is Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress last year, making her only the second Black woman in the history of the Emmys to do so. She gave a beyond-memorable speech.

Yes, there will be a third season of Abbott Elementary. No, we don’t know when to expect it, due to the writers’ strike.

To learn more about what makes Quinta Brunson tick, be sure to check out my 2022 interview with the comic genius.

Did Somebody Say Beyoncé Was Here?

She sure was. And I’ve lost count of how many Philly Mag staffers and other friends and acquaintances went. Far more than saw Taylor Swift. All I know is that a colleague encountered the young daughter of another colleague on the Broad Street Line, en route home from the show, and she said something to the effect of: “It was the best concert of my life! And the first concert of my life!” For our review of Beyoncé at the Linc, go here.

Local Talent

Fat Ham may have ended its Broadway run. But its Pulitzer-winning, Tony-nominated playwright James Ijames, who lives in South Philly, isn’t going anywhere. TIME just featured Ijames as its Person of the Week, and you can listen to the interview below:

And you didn’t miss your chance to see Fat Ham. The show opens in November at the Wilma. Get your tickets while you can.

By the Numbers

2: Men wanted for allegedly attempting to abduct a girl from a local mall. One of them reportedly approached another girl 30 minutes earlier.

101: Years a Main Line florist was in business before deciding to call it quits in recent days.

94: Forecasted high today in Philadelphia. Yuck. But have no fear: It’s not supposed to hit 90 or above again until next week.

And from the Win-Some-Lose-Some Sports Desk …

The U.S. Men’s National Team (we know; catchy name) faced Panama in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and Panama had two goals called back for offsides, one in each half. On the second one, in the 93rd minute of five minutes stoppage, the refs checked for a hand ball on the U.S. but decided the ball hadn’t changed trajectory, and the U.S. escaped disaster. Remember, the U.S. went all the way through two overtimes and penalty kicks in their win on Sunday against Canada, so the team had to be flagging. Refs awarded a free kick to the U.S. for the final play of the game. Miracle time? Nope. Extra time again. Gadzeeks.

Eight minutes in, goalie Matt Turner had to come out to chase a ball and missed the tackle — Panama goal! No offsides call to save us this time. They threatened again and again just seconds later. “Lotta tired legs,” the commentator said. And then — miracle! In the 105th minute, a glorious goal by Jesús Ferreira evened it out.

Ferreria's 7 goals tie @clint_dempsey (2015) for most by a USMNT player in a single Gold Cup tournament. pic.twitter.com/5EZ6p7UhlG — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) July 13, 2023

Whew! Halftime of extra time. And no one scored in the second half, so on, again, to penalty kicks!

The U.S. missed its first shot, and Panama made one. We made the second, but Panama did, too. We made the third. And Turner stopped theirs! Even again. Fourth up: an easy make for us, an easy make for them. We made our fifth. Panama made theirs. Extra rounds. Soccer is killing me, man. The sixth? Panama’s goalie made a stop. Could Turner save us? Nope. Panama went on to the final vs. Mexico, and we went home. Bummed.

Heartbroken. Our run ends. 🇺🇸 USA 1 (4) – 1 (5) PAN 🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/UsD7bTE5R4 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) July 13, 2023

And then we watched more soccer: the Union vs. Nashville, in Nashville.

Spotted a fan with these on and I NEEEED 🤩#DOOP pic.twitter.com/94tYyiP1Bn — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) July 13, 2023

I was hoping it would be less stressful. Nah. Well, maybe! The Union were awarded a PK in the 39th minute after Nashville shoved us right in front of the goal, and Dániel Gazdag took it and scored! As the announcer mentioned, the Union were 7-0 when scoring first this season.

Nashville pressed hard in the second half, bouncing one off the crossbar and just missing another with a shot over goal, then missing again on a breakaway in the 60th minute. Things were definitely heating up. Nashville banged another one off the post on a corner in the 68th minute, and the ball then bounced around like a pinball shot — another corner, but no score. A few minutes later, Gazdag nailed another, but it was waved away for offsides. Then came another Nashville corner and a hand ball call on Philly, waved away by the refs on further review. A second yellow card on Nashville for a foul on Mikail Uhre at the Philly goal line raised a ruckus, but the end result was a PK for us. Gazdag again, and he nailed it: Union up, 2-0, and Nashville down a man.

Things got very chippy in the final minutes, with red cards on Julian Carranza and Nashville after a melee and a LOT of boos from the crowd. OMG, were there really 14 minutes of stoppage? “A hard-fought hot mess,” the announcer decreed, and he wasn’t wrong. But a nice win on the road after two straight losses. They play again at home on Saturday against New York City. Doop!

All Philly Today Sports Desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.