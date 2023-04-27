Prominent Real Estate Developer Shawn Bullard Wins Lawsuit Against Woman Who Accused Him of Rape

Jury awards $250,000 to Bullard, a former NFL hopeful and reality-TV personality, who adamantly denied the woman’s allegation.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

A Philadelphia jury Wednesday ordered a woman to pay $250,000 to real estate developer Shawn Bullard for having defamed him when she accused him of rape in July 2019.

After a seven-day trial in the Court of Common Pleas, the court ordered his accuser to pay $10,000 in compensatory damages and $240,000 in punitive damages to Bullard, a former NFL hopeful and reality-TV personality.

The woman had told her account to Philadelphia magazine after the Philadelphia Police Department had launched an investigation into her allegation, which stemmed from an incident she says occurred at Bullard’s residence inside Cira Center South in University City on July 4, 2019, around 1 a.m.

No criminal charges were ever brought against Bullard, and the jury’s verdict absolved Bullard of civil liability.