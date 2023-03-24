How Will You Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day?

Duh! Plus, a chic new Main Line place to shop for all your weaponry needs.

It’s National Cheesesteak Day, Philly! We’re gonna mark the occasion by having one without Swiss cheese and re-reading this masterful Oral History of the Cheesesteak, first published by us in 2008

In the market for a gun? Lucky you! There’s a “sophisticated” new place to buy and play with weapons out in Malvern. The Main Line Armory, we hear, “aims to elevate the gun-owning experience.” Great, great.

By the Numbers:

8: How many Philly mayoral candidates turned out to support drag performers, per the Philly Gay News.

Also 8: Candidates who’ve filed to vie for a seat on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Hey, that’s where Governor Shapiro once sat.

3: Number of homers Wyncote’s own Reggie Jackson slammed in a single game in the 1977 World Series. The New York Times has a review of a new documentary on the outspoken legend, a Cheltenham High grad.

And from the Good-News-Really-Bad-News Sports Desk …

First, the good news. The Phils beat the Tigers yesterday in Florida, 4-1. And this happened!

Trea literally can't stop hitting home runs pic.twitter.com/5Ny0PIXXiv — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 23, 2023

First one he’s hit in a Phillies uni. Then, this happened:

Oh man, Rhys Hoskins goes down on a routine grounder. Doesn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/AfaTOhl6R2 — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) March 23, 2023

Yes, that’s Rhys Hoskins, and no, the news wouldn’t get better.

UPDATED: Rhys Hoskins tore the ACL in his left knee and is headed for surgery that will put him out for the season. How do the #Phillies replace him, both at 1B and in the middle of the lineup? Running down some possible scenarios, via @PhillyInquirer: https://t.co/czF3afrnig — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) March 24, 2023

Damn. Damn.

The fourth-ranked Villanova women tip off at 2:30 today in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, playing ninth-ranked Miami. Let’s go, Wildcats!

It’s the Sixers vs. the Warriors in San Francisco tonight at 10 as the epic road trip continues; they’ll go against the Suns on Saturday at 10.

Tonight in soccer, the U.S. Men play Grenada at 8 p.m. And on Saturday, the Union will take on Orlando City on the road at 7:30.

Whatever’s still standing of the Phillies will take on the Blue Jays tonight at 6:07, the Yankees Saturday at 1:05, and the Orioles on Sunday at 1:05.

