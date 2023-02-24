Jeff Brown Poll Shows Jeff Brown Leading Philadelphia Mayor’s Race

Plus, you can own Philly's most "famous" deli for just under $6 million.

Political Movements: Jeff Brown-Commissioned Poll Shows Jeff Brown Leading 2023 Philadelphia Mayor’s Race

I had been wondering when we would see the the first poll in the 2023 Philadelphia mayor’s race come in, and thanks to candidate Jeff Brown, the answer was a couple of days ago. The Jeff Brown campaign released the results of a poll the Jeff Brown campaign had commissioned, and no surprise that the front-runner in that poll is, yes, Jeff Brown.

With a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points, this is how the 2023 mayoral candidates stack up, according to the poll:

– Jeff Brown, 22%

– Helen Gym, 16%

– Allan Domb, 9%

– Maria Quinones Sanchez, 7%

– Amen Brown, 7%

– Derek Green, 6%

– Cherelle Parker, 5%

– Rebecca Rhynhart, 5%

Oh, and those of you quick with the math might be wondering, where’s the other 23 percent? Those would be the undecided voters. So, yeah, Brown is supposedly in the lead (again, with a poll commissioned by his own campaign), but, if the poll is to be believed, more people don’t know who they are voting for than who say they are voting for Jeff Brown or anybody else.

And while it’s fun and sometimes informative to talk about polls, it’s important to remember that Pennsylvania knows as well as anybody just how wrong a poll can be.

In other political news, longtime City Council President Darrell Clarke has decided to retire from council, leading to lots of speculation over who might replace him.

Wanna Buy a “Famous” Philly Deli?

You’re in luck: The Famous 4th Street Delicatessen can be yours for just shy of $6 million.

It’s About Time

If you’re a user of the Free Library of Philadelphia system, you probably know that the library hasn’t been itself since COVID hit. (Then again, who or what has?) One big problem has been that Philadelphians couldn’t visit a neighborhood library on Saturdays, because the neighborhood libraries were all closed. But that all chances (well, for some) this weekend, because 10 of the 54 neighborhood libraries will now offer Saturday hours from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The libraries now offering Saturday hours are as follows:

Cecil B. Moore Library

2320 Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19121-2927

215-685-2766

Charles Santore Library

932 South 7th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19147-2932

215-686-1766

Eastwick Library

2851 Island Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19153-2314

215-685-4170

Fox Chase Library

501 Rhawn Street

Philadelphia, PA 19111-2504

215-685-0547

Greater Olney Library

5501 North 5th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19120-2805

215-685-2846

Haverford Library

5543 Haverford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19139-1432

215-685-1964

Kensington Library

104 West Dauphin Street

Philadelphia, PA 19133-3701

215-685-9996

Nicetown-Tioga Library

3720 North Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19140-3608

215-685-9790

Tacony Library

6742 Torresdale Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19135-2416

215-685-8755

Walnut Street West Library

201 South 40th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

215-685-7671

And as a reminder, the library did away with late fees, so that Fifty Shades of Grey audiobook you borrowed and never brought back in 2012? Maybe it’s time to return it.

The Art Museum Expands

It’s been tumultuous times at the Philadelphia Museum of Art of late, as we documented in this February story. But we’re happy to hear that things are moving forward. Here’s the New York Times with a look at the PMA’s upcoming Brind Center for African and African Diasporic Art.

What Are You Doing This Weekend?

How about Cat on a Hot Tin Roof? The Philadelphia Orchestra doing Rachmaninoff? Insect portraiture? A reunion of Teddy Pendergrass’ backing band? We’ve got those — and more than 70 other suggestions — all in one handy place.

And from the They’re-Back! Sports Desk …

Welcome back to Sixers b-ball! Our guys were facing the Grizzlies at home last night. Starters: Embiid (he was questionable to start), Harden, Melton, Tucker, Harris. And a fight broke out three minutes in between Dillon Brooks and Harden. I would not pick a fight with James Harden, personally. Big hand for Tyrese Maxey coming off the bench for Tucker at seven minutes after P.J. picked up two quick fouls. Memphis leapt out to a 24-12 lead with four minutes left in the first, and the Sixers were down 37-22 at the close. Desmond Bane had 21 points for the Grizzlies.

And we were down 59-47 at the half. Well, there was this:

https://twitter.com/sixers/status/1628931503827607553

Not to mention this, also from James Harden.

Slowly, slowly, in the third, the Sixers worked their way back into it.

Blocked by Embiid! 🚫 Sixers trail by 7 on TNT pic.twitter.com/GA9xkIXIq8 — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2023

And then let it get away again. But then Tucker nailed a three! End of the third: 81-75. You can DO it, guys!

A three by Harris pulled the Sixers within one, 99-98, with three and a half to go. And the crowd went wild! Some bullshit foul calls down the stretch, and it was 105-103 Grizzlies with a minute left. Harris buried a three for the lead for the first time all game! Harden dove for a rebound and dished to Embiid on a fast break. Man, even the blasé TNT announcers were thrilled with this game.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1628954421567672320

The Grizzlies took the ball down and missed three straight threes before Jalen McDaniels snagged the rebound with nine seconds to go. More Dillon Brooks fronting, this time on Embiid. Man has a death wish. They both got slapped with technicals, and Harris headed to the foul line, where he sank two to put the Sixers up five with a scant six seconds left. Hard to believe they would pull this one out, but …

Tomorrow night, the Celtics visit the Wells Fargo Center for an 8:30 start.

Wakeup call! The Phils kick off their spring-training season tomorrow with 1:05 games against the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees. See? And you thought spring would never get here. On Sunday, they face the Twins, also at 1:05.

And the Philadelphia Union kick off their season with a match against the Columbus Crew at home in Subaru Park at 7:30 Saturday night. Reminder: For really dumb and illogical reasons, this year’s matches are being streamed on Apple TV. That should really help your weak-ass ratings, MLS. For sure.

In college hoops, the Drexel Dragons had a 32-20 lead over Northeastern at the half and downright decimated the Huskies in the end, 75-48. As for this weekend, Saturday will see Creighton at Villanova at noon, Dartmouth at Penn at 2 p.m., and La Salle at GW at six. On Sunday, St. Joe’s travels to St. Bonaventure for a noon game.

Oh, the Flyers also play.

All Philly Today Sports Desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.