Philly Today: Familiar Faces Emerge Behind the Mummers Broadcast Booth

Plus, is that 64 degrees I see in the forecast?!

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.

Familiar Faces Emerge Behind the Mummers Parade Broadcast Booth

If you were scratching your head yesterday trying to find the Mummers Parade on Channel 17, it wasn’t there.

The Mummers turned up on MeTV 2, that nostalgic little TV station where you can see old shows like Leave It to Beaver, Gomer Pyle, and Alfred Hitchcock Presents ’round the clock.

And behind the Mummers broadcast booth? Some faces we haven’t seen on TV in a long, long time: husband-and-wife broadcast duo Larry Mendte and Dawn Stensland:

The pair did a fine job narrating the Mummers Parade, which seemed to go off without any major controversies, owing in no small part to the fact that the parade organizers and the city have been working hard with the clubs to steer them away from any problematic content.

But don’t worry. That doesn’t mean city officials were immune from critique during the parade:

Shame 3/4 of the Mummers voted for them twice because they’re brainwashed union Dems. So spare me your outrage. pic.twitter.com/MvJZUApDxf — Corrado (@ForzaCorrado) January 1, 2023

Investigators Continue to Probe Port Richmond Gas Explosion

New Year’s Eve was a disastrous night for residents on the 3500 block of Miller Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. Around 2:50 a.m. on January 1st, the fire department responded to what was reportedly a gas explosion on that block. The explosion destroyed two homes and damaged others and sent several people to the hospital.

New Philadelphia Airbnb Rules Take Effect

Want to rent out your house using Airbnb, VRBO, or similar services? Thanks to a new Philadelphia law that just went into effect, you can’t just do it. You now need a “limited lodging operator license.” Read all about it here.

Some other notable Airbnb regulations in Philadelphia:

The home can’t be occupied by more than three people (including the owner and renters) who aren’t related by blood, marriage, life partnership, adoption, or foster-child status.

Renters are only allowed to have guests between the hours of 8 a.m. and midnight.

Speaking of VRBOs

You can now sleep in a giant shoe in York, Pennsylvania.

Is That 64 Degrees I See In the Forecast?

Why yes, yes it is.

And from the Happy-New-Year-to-Youse Sports Desk …

What’s been up with the Sixers since we left them sitting atop an 8-0 winning streak? Ahem. Not much good. After beating the Knicks a week ago yesterday, they lost to the lowly Wizards on Tuesday, 116-111, and lost again to the Pelicans on Friday, 127-116. On the plus side on Friday?

But then again, Lehigh U’s own (LEHIGH?!?!):

CJ McCollum splashes his 10th 3-pointer of the game, that ties a franchise record. He's got 39 points. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) December 31, 2022

Ah, well:

No American should be expected to do their job the week between Christmas and New Year’s and the Sixers respect that. — Ghost of Toyotathon Sales Event Past (@PanasonicDX4500) December 31, 2022

Against Oklahoma City on Saturday, the Sixers came out on fire.

James Harden and P.J. Tucker were sitting this one out with injuries, and Tyrese Maxey was back on bench rest. But with the lead 54-27 halfway through the second, there was plenty of opportunity for other bench sitters to show their stuff.

Sixers up big at the half, 69-43. 🚨Embiid passes Andre Iguodala for 9th on the all time Sixers scoring list. Chasing Iverson… pic.twitter.com/zVCFcuOC2M — Philly Sports Network (@PhiladelphiaSN) January 1, 2023

The Thunder weren’t ready to roll over; they started the third hot and cut the lead to 20. The score stood at 89-72 Sixers at the end of third. More chances for the subs! But Joel stayed in long enough to do this for the first time this year:

Joel Embiid Triple Double!!! YUMMY pic.twitter.com/x3k2XSq0K0 — Sixersplzwin (@sixersplzwin) January 1, 2023

Final score: 115-96.

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM OKC. pic.twitter.com/oVeRZyFnjR — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 1, 2023

Tonight, they play the Pelicans (and Zion Williamson, who’s having a breakout year) in NOLA.

And then there were the Eagles. The Saints came to the Linc on New Year’s Day, and all the buzz was over whether QB Jalen Hurts would be in shape to play after suffering a shoulder injury in a game against the Bears in mid-December. He wasn’t, and he didn’t, and things didn’t go well. DE Josh Sweat was carted off the field early with an injury. (He’s since been released from the hospital.) The Saints leaped out to a 7-0 lead, and the Eagles offense couldn’t get anything going. It was a beautiful day for a midwinter football game, though, with the temp on the field a balmy 55. That wasn’t helping the team, though.

Eagles offense starts the game with back-to-back three-and-outs. Was curious if Sirianni would keep offense on field for 4th-and-1, even though they were at the 19-yard line. Eagles are 11 of 13 on 4th-and-1 this season. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 1, 2023

The Saints kicked a field goal. 10-0. In cheerier news:

Carson Wentz intercepted for the second time in the first half. Crowd at FedEx Field are booing. Welcome to 2023, Commanders fans.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/PURvddn7BO — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 1, 2023

Hey, you’re not a true Philly fan if you don’t hate Simmons and Wentz.

James Bradberry got toasted on a long pass, but the big boys stopped the run and held the Saints to another field goal. 13-0. Offense?

https://twitter.com/OceansWhisper94/status/1609625288995913730

4th straight three-and-out for the Eagles. Pretty pathetic. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) January 1, 2023

I went for a walk at halftime to keep from screaming. When I got back, they were three minutes into the third quarter, an Eagles TD had been called back for holding, and Jake Elliott had kicked a field goal. Everybody on the offensive line was getting slapped with penalties. Then this:

Special teams felt left out of the Eagles' badness, so Brett Kern hit a 26-yard shankopotamus. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 1, 2023

Of course he did. I should have kept on walking.

Oh, hey, look! An A.J. Brown touchdown:

And another Brandon Graham sack to open the fourth quarter! Then a 23-yard Boston Scott reception was negated by a penalty on Kelce. Again. The Birds lost 28 yards on the play. Good D led to another sack by the Birds – the seventh of the game! And on a third-and-18 try by the Saints … we were offsides. But! They called it on the Saints’ center instead, miraculously! That made it third-and-23 for the Saints, and we stopped them once more. The defense was on fire; the Eagles have 67 sacks so far this season, the most of any team since 1989.

And then – death. A Marshon Lattimore interception that he ran in untouched from the 10 to make the score 20-10 Saints. “Play of the day!” the announcer declared. You could see the air sinking out of the tires. We’re 13-and-3 on the year, and if we don’t win against the Giants next Sunday, we lose home field advantage for the playoffs — and the bye that might let some of our wounded warriors recuperate.

Guys gotta cone together. See what they wanna do. Or this shit will be over. — AJ Brown — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 1, 2023

In college hoops, Villanova lost to number two Connecticut on the 28th, then fell to Marquette in a heartbreaker on Saturday.

Final from Finneran Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/o27CZHbpp5 — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) December 31, 2022

St. Louis beat St. Joe’s on Saturday, 83-78. Temple squeaked past East Carolina last Wednesday, 59-57, then downed the Cinncinati Bearcats on Sunday, 70-61. Drexel thumped the Elon Phoenix on Thursday, 62-50, then defeated William & Mary on Saturday, 66-56. Penn crushed Wilkes last week, 93-61, and goes up against Brown tonight at 7. La Salle stomped the Howard Bison on Thursday, 80-76, then lost to VCU on Saturday, 80-67.

The Flyers? They also played.

All Philly Today Sports Desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.