Why Do We All Have So Many Tote Bags?

How the humble reusable bag became a fashion accessory, a status symbol, a walking advertisement ... and an increasingly unwieldy collection in our closets.

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I hate clutter. Intemperance. Excess. Except for when it comes to tote bags — and then I’ve never met one I won’t take home and add to my stockpile of other totes. My husband and I have at least 35 (and that’s after a recent pruning). There’s one from Danucera, the skincare line from Rittenhouse’s Rescue Spa. I have a pickle-themed iteration from Trader Joe’s, one from a half-marathon I ran, one emblazoned with the Flyers logo (I couldn’t care less about sports; I like it because it’s roomy), a handful from various boutiques (have you seen Occasionette’s adorable versions?), one from this magazine.

These bags live on a doorknob by our front door, in my purse, or in the trunk of our car, and they serve many purposes — grocery runs, trips to the park with our dog, library hauls. I have one to carry my work junk around the house, when I move from office to couch. I have another I use for wrapping paper and gift bags. The nicer bags — the ones made of jute, from various resorts — I reserve for beach days. I even had my dry cleaner repair a pretty blue floral Sézane tote, which my clothes came in and I kept because it was cute. (Unfortunately, my mother has hijacked that one — for now.)

My tote toting is a source of much internal consternation. I look at the tote tower in my trunk and think: too many. But also, well, that one has pockets. That one is extra strong. And that one is from my trip to Milan! What started as a convenience and an ecological choice (no plastic!) has become an accumulation of memories and style choices, as well as a sort of security blanket: I can carry anything at any time.

I’m not alone in this. “We have a tote of totes in the basement, which is where we put all our unused ones,” shared one colleague when I mentioned this habit of mine at the office. At a recent outdoor hang, most of our friends showed up with totes of various stripes to carry their necessities — bug spray, games, snacks for their kids. On walks to work I am guaranteed to spot at least three swinging jauntily from the shoulders of various urbanites on their way to wherever. Vox has written about the beauty of the reusable tote, as have Forbes, the Strategist, The New York Times. This might actually be a national obsession.

Of course, this trend makes sense: In its truest form, the cotton canvas tote bag is a functional accessory. “Most mass fashion things usually have an origin in something useful,” says Joe Hancock, a professor at Drexel University and a fashion branding expert. Indeed: L.L. Bean created the first tote in 1940s Maine as a water-resistant canvas bag to carry ice from the car to the ice chest. (This back when most folks didn’t have refrigerators.) In the ’60s, the L.L. Bean Boat and Tote became the bag we know today, with colorful trim and a streamlined shape.

Soon, brands were seeing the marketing opportunities — mass-produce, slap your logo on the side, and suddenly you have folks walking around doing your advertising for you. The boxy style has been replicated countless times — classic versions by Eddie Bauer and mini ones by Trader Joe’s. (The $2.99 T.J. bags went viral on TikTok and sold out at stores around the country.) Designer Marc Jacobs put it all out there and branded his with the words “The Tote Bag” on the exterior.

“It’s portable advertising and art, and also the entry level to luxury goods — like T-shirts, jeans, fragrances, and sunglasses,” adds Hancock. “If I can’t afford a luxury brand, I can probably buy the canvas tote.” (Or maybe not: Jen Risk, owner of Wayne-based Hathaway Hutton, collects vintage totes from estate sales and upcycles them into modern rhinestone-studded clutches and, you guessed it, more totes, with monograms and brass details. Each one is upwards of $1,000 — but they still get snapped up fast.)

Of course, the tote bag umbrella also includes those reusable $1-ish polypropylene shopping bags you get at Target or ShopRite — while they don’t carry the same “status” as one that advertises that you’re a lover of, say, The New Yorker or Head House Books, they, too, originated out of a need, as an alternative to single-use plastic bags as more and more cities, like Philadelphia in 2021, implemented bans. (Plastic bags, by the way, are still being produced at a yearly rate of five trillion globally.)

But are such totes really eco-friendly? Even in its purest form, says Hancock, natural canvas has been dyed. Plus, you have to factor in the amount of water and energy needed to create them. According to a 2026 report by tote maker Pamusan, a conventional cotton canvas bag breaks even on carbon emissions after 131 uses. A 2018 study in Denmark suggested that you need to use your organic cotton tote 20,000 times to offset.

Could I use my totes 131 — or 20,000 — times? It’s a lofty goal, and also the justification I need for hanging on to them (and repairing them) as I do. And should I tire of them or (let’s be real) want to collect more, there is a solution: South Jersey’s The Garb Collection. Owner Caitlin Quirk takes all tote-comers and reuses them as shopping bags; folks can donate their bags seven days a week (she gets hundreds!), keeping the virtuous-but-pathological cycle going for all of us tote obsessives across the region.

Published as “The Bag Lady” in the November 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.