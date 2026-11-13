Main Line-Born Brand American Trench Opens in Rittenhouse Today

The clothing company brings its American-made menswear and accessories to Chestnut Street.

It started with a trench coat, a Kickstarter campaign, and two Main Line friends who wanted to prove that great clothes could still be made in America. A decade later, American Trench has built a following for its thoughtfully made apparel (including socks that have caught the attention of Bad Bunny) and opened a store in Ardmore. Now it’s coming to Philadelphia proper: The brand opens its first city store today at 1931 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse.

Co-founders Jacob Hurwitz and David Neill launched American Trench in 2013 with one key question: Who is still making exceptional clothing in America? Hurwitz had been inspired by a vintage Aquascutum raincoat he bought on a trip to London; when he returned home, he wondered why he couldn’t find something of comparable quality made in the United States. “So I was like, okay, that’s what we’re gonna make: this iconic piece of menswear that nobody else makes.” The result: a single trench coat, constructed with Ventile fabric and funded in part by a $15,000 Kickstarter campaign.

The company has since grown well beyond that signature coat. Its collection now includes outerwear, knitwear, tees, hoodies, and socks. American Trench works primarily with manufacturers, mills, knitters, and craftspeople across the country — that means American wool woven in Connecticut and U.S.-grown cotton knit in North Carolina, alongside imported materials like Irish tweed from Magee of Donegal.

Originally, the brand was online-only; they opened their first brick-and-mortar shop in Ardmore in late 2023, and the location had a dual purpose: As their online business grew, the founders needed their own warehousing and distribution operation, which the Ardmore location also houses. The Rittenhouse shop is something different: a dedicated retail space where customers can get a closer look at the tightly curated clothes and aesthetic. “We’re going to help you find clothes that look great on you, but we’re certainly not trying to tell you what to wear,” says Hurwitz of the brand’s approachability.

In the store, you’ll find plenty of outerwear, of course, from overcoats to barn coats to their signature trench. But you can also shop for suiting, sweaters, selvedge denim, well-made basics from their Original Equipment line, and their mesh shorts that have garnered a bit of a cult following.

Hurwitz describes the vibe as “Poisoned Ivy,” a mischievous twist on Ivy League prep and iconography. A hand-illustrated shirt from Princeton that he sourced from Stickball in Old City hangs on the wall and serves as an inspirational focal point.

Vintage objects throughout the store add to that spirit: an Amish hex symbol, bottles from a defunct soda plant in Fishtown, stylish books, and playful knickknacks (think a Hess truck, baseball game board, and billiard balls).

“Our demographic is missing [in Rittenhouse]. We’re definitely on the premium end. The economy end is well served — there’s a Banana Republic Factory literally 90 feet away — there’s a lot of affordable, approachable fashion available. On the higher end, you have Boyds and made-to-measure people, like my friend Glenn [Au] at [bespoke men’s clothier] Junior’s.” American Trench, Hurwitz says, fills the niche of “ready-to-wear that’s nice but not astronomical — not everyone wants or needs a $5,000 Cucinelli blazer.”

For Hurwitz, who grew up in Narberth and now lives in Wynnewood, Rittenhouse was always the goal, referring to it as the “philosophical center” of Philadelphia. “I think there’s a lot of energy here,” he says, referring both to customers who live and work nearby, as well as the local businesses he’s built relationships with: As the store has come together, he’s gotten to know the folks at Rittenhouse Hardware and imagines creating a special version of American Trench’s Pennsylvania-made Keystone hoodie in collaboration with the neighborhood store.

Hurwitz spent two years pursuing potential Rittenhouse spaces before the current location came together. After first seeing the Chestnut Street space in June, the team signed the lease in early September and raced to complete the build-out in time for today’s opening. When I visited Friday morning, they were still sewing custom fabric into curtains for the dressing room.

For the shop’s decor, Hurwitz tapped all local creators. Nice Condo woodworker Chris Held crafted the shelving, while Tim Gleeson provided the metalwork. Antiques around the shop come from Collegeville’s Hidden River and Old City’s Stickball.

The brand is also working to expand its offerings for women. Smaller sizes are planned for next year, with a more substantial tailored women’s collection expected in 2028. (Right now, their sizes are standard men’s, from 38 to 46. But they’re hoping their looks translate to all wearers and that expanding the size range downward will reach them.) In the meantime, they are planning a shoot in Rittenhouse next week with both male and female models wearing the new outerwear line — including this gorgeous herringbone overcoat and double-breasted checked blazer — to show off its cool androgyny.

For now? Don’t miss their grand opening today, November 13th at 4 p.m. They’re also participating in this Saturday’s Rittenhouse Row Holiday Hop, so stop by and check them out while you check everyone off your gift list.