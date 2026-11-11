Main Line Woman Turns Your Kids’ Childhood Drawings Into Keepsake Works of Art

Give Lauren Proud a box of memories and let her do her thing.

When Lauren Proud recently found herself an empty nester, the Main Line marketing pro­fessional and artist still had boxes of art made by her kids — stick figures, drawings of flags and animals. You name it. “I couldn’t decide what to do with it all,” she recalls.

Anybody who has kids knows that struggle. They get older. You find all sorts of “art” they created years ago. And you just don’t have the heart to stick it in the trash. (I write this as I am sitting in my dining room across from an indiscernible and not particularly good watercolor my son painted 16 years ago that is still hanging on our wall.)

Then, Proud had a vision: She started cutting and pasting and adding her own flourishes, creating new multimedia collage works using her children’s original pieces. Today, she’ll do this for you through her Wayne-based start-up Pop Goes the Doodle, which she launched last year. No computer or — perish the thought — AI is involved; she does everything by hand. The process takes many, many hours.

You can give her a few pieces you want to focus on, if there are a handful of favorites that have a lot of sentimental meaning and nostalgia for you. “Or some people just hand me a big box and let me do my thing,” she says. She prefers the latter, because the parent might not see a glimmer in a piece that winds up fitting perfectly in Proud’s new creation. “It all becomes a work of professional art. I never want it to look like a nursery school bulletin board.”

Pop Goes the Doodle prices vary based on size, but plan on spending about $1,000 for a 24×24-inch professionally framed one-of-a-kind product that you can hang on your wall — and keep forever. Or maybe it becomes a housewarming present and keepsake for the original artiste.

Published as “Child’s Play” in the November 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.