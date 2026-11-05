Two Bryn Mawr Style Stars Look Back at Their Fashion Legacies

Kirna Zabête founder Beth Buccini and Skirt owner Maureen Doron are both celebrating big anniversaries this year. Here, they give us the chic scoop.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Skirt, Maureen Doron’s preppy-cool oasis, while Beth Buccini’s colorful, high-fashion wonderland, Kirna Zabête, celebrates a decade on the Main Line this month. Here, the two very different style stars — whose Bryn Mawr boutiques just happen to be around the corner from each other — offer their takes on what they’ve learned, what they’re buying, and what’s next.­

On Getting Started

Doron: I was 24 and working in New York City, for Coach. There was a new boutique in New York that was small and cool, and the owner was so creative. I thought, This seems like a great life. I grew up in Broomall and wanted to move back. A tiny building became available, a couple doors from where I am now, and I opened in 2001.

Buccini: I founded Kirna Zabête in SoHo in 1999. By 2015, I’d met my husband, had four kids, and moved to Chadds Ford. At school drop-off, people would be like, “What are those jeans? Tell me about that sweater.” There was Saks in Bala Cynwyd and Neiman Marcus in King of Prussia, but no one was selling this type of designer merchandise in a small boutique. So I opened my Bryn Mawr store in 2016.

On Local Style

Doron: The women that I dress are polished, even if they’re in their sweatpants. And there’s a femininity there, too.

Buccini: Philly style can be a little sexier, edgier, but then there’s also a bit of a preppy vibe. I always say that Bryn Mawr is New York in the suburbs.

On What They’re Buying

Doron: It’s a Ralph Lauren world, and we’re just living in it. We were the first store in the country to carry Polo by Ralph Lauren and Ralph Lauren Collection. Mixing these is how our woman dresses. She’s splurging on a $2,500 Ralph Lauren silver belt, but she’s throwing it on with their $125 oxford.

Buccini: I was originally a fashion editor, and so discovering new designers is in my blood. I like to find something in an alley in Paris and bring that to Bryn Mawr. I was the first retailer in the United States to carry La DoubleJ, clothes that are fun and vibrant. High Sport has this cult-loved pant, and the brand Dagmar, out of Stockholm, does well.

On Their Clients

Doron: When I opened, I thought I’d be getting all the college girls. But the women coming in were not college girls, and they wanted different things. They wanted to look cute in the kids’ carpool line, to run their errands, to go to luncheons. I am, at my core, preppy, and our store is rooted in that Main Line vibe — luxury without any snobbery.

Buccini: They hate the mall. They like to pop out of their car, do a lap, and get the outfit that they need for the dinner party, plus the hostess gift. We’re all doing the same things — at the PTA meetings in our jeans, rooting for the Eagles in our cute green sweaters, going to black-tie parties in Philly.

On Their Favorites

Doron: You’ll never regret buying anything from Max Mara. And I feel coolest when I’m in Nili Lotan.

Buccini: Alaïa, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and Sacai. Women also stock up on our basics — T-shirts, pants, cashmere knits.

On What’s Next

Doron: My goal is not to roll out 10 stores. It’s to grow the relationships that my stylists have with clients who don’t live locally, found us online, or don’t like to shop in-store. They work with these clients over the phone to curate pieces, and we send those to them.

Buccini: I opened four new stores in 20 months post-COVID — Nashville, Madison Avenue, Miami, and we moved our SoHo location. I’m not expanding right now. I’m perfecting everything that I have.

Skirt, 931 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr; Kirna Zabête, 915 Lancaster Avenue, Suite 170, Bryn Mawr.

Published as “Shop Talk” in the November 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.