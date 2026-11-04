Behold! Anthropologie’s Maeve Shop Is Coming to the Main Line

The Suburban Square boutique opens on November 5th with in-store fun, including complimentary chain-stitching on all purchases and mini floral bouquets.

Anthropologie die-hards will be delighted to learn that the whimsical Navy Yard-based biz is opening its first Maeve boutique in the Philly area on Thursday, November 5th, and is celebrating with a day of festivities. (The holidays have come early!)

Located in Ardmore’s Suburban Square, the shop will be the third standalone Maeve store in the U.S., following in the footsteps of the Raleigh, North Carolina location (opened October 2025) and Atlanta (January 2026). Mindy Massey, global executive director of retail at Anthropologie Group, calls the Ardmore opening a homecoming for Anthropologie, whose namesake store debuted in Wayne in 1992.

“We have such loyal, incredible customers,” says Massey of the shoppers who’ve followed Anthro since the beginning. “We also used direct-to-consumer data to show us where we index with the Maeve customer, and that area was really high and really strong to us, so it seemed like the perfect location.”

Plus, she adds, the new boutique allows them to connect with the new generation of customer: “We have a lot of moms and daughters who shop together, so we’re a multi-generational brand,” she says. “We have customers that range in age from their 20s up through their 80s — that’s the beauty of our brand. And I think Maeve really celebrates that.”

Since Anthropologie launched Maeve in 2005 as an in-house label, it’s become known for its signature joie de vivre aesthetic — fun and sophisticated, wearable clothing you can dress up or down, or wear however suits your mood. (Its tagline: “More You. More Maeve.”)

“Everybody can see a little bit of themselves in it, and everybody puts it together differently, and that’s what I love about the brand,” says Massey. “It’s like the common threads through it are having fun with fashion, color expression, different textures, all of those things, and I think everybody can put it together in their own way. There’s so much optionality in that.”

The bright, light store is every bit as playful as the brand itself. While the Maeve footprint is much smaller and more intimate than a typical Anthropologie (2,500 to 3,500 square feet versus around 10,000 square feet), it’s just as fun to explore, with various vignettes and sections depending on your shopping style from moment to moment (comfy, on-the-go attire, festive dresses, closet staples like the Bennet button-down), plus accessories, jewelry, and home decor.

Speaking of decor: The Maeve boutiques are designed by Philly-based Rebecca Fisher, Anthropologie’s global director of store environment. “Becky went out and found inspiration from all over to put inside the store,” says Massey.

Expect a custom storefront with scalloped brass door pulls (scalloped details are, in fact, a recurring element in the boutique — in custom fixtures, jewelry displays, and in the three ruffled porcelain pendants above the register), a striped green tile “rug” inset into oak flooring, and brass floor inlays. Massey and her team were particularly excited about the dressing rooms, which feel a bit more personal and comfortable than your typical get-in-get-out fitting area. There are hand-painted ceilings, more scalloped lighting, and illuminated mirrors, so you can see your new look in the best light. (And probably snap a few selfies.)

About 30 to 35 percent of the in-store assortment will feature exclusive Maeve products that can only be found in the boutique; brands such as Rowing Blazers (clothing), Mignonne Gavigan (accessories), Nike (shoes, duh), Susan Alexandra x Anthropologie (home), and Salt & Stone (beauty) will fill the space as well.

The Maeve boutique will also offer complimentary styling and concierge services (including virtual appointments, suitcase-packing advice for an upcoming trip, help putting together a gift for the host, outfitting your closet). There’s a round-up option at the register in support of Girls First Institute, a professional development program for women, to support young girls in their communities. And there will be plenty of in-person events, many in partnership with local artisans and businesses.

“We want to be reflective of the community, so we’ve empowered each one of our stores to connect with the community in a way that feels authentic to them,” says Massey.

On Thursday, the first 100 shoppers will enjoy “surprise treats” (Massey wouldn’t tell me what those were) as well as complimentary coffee, mini floral bouquets, chain-stitching on purchases, and other perks. (Find more information here.) And looking ahead, the Ardmore shop will hold a series of in-store styling events in December — keep an eye out for information on social media, or simply pop into the shop to get all the details.

115 Coulter Avenue, Suite 100, Ardmore.