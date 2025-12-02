What We’re Loving Right Now: Jewelry Inspired by the Barnes Foundation’s Rousseau Exhibit

“A Painter’s Secrets” focuses on new findings in Henri Rousseau’s work.

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: Museum gift shops are fantastic places to buy presents — for your friends and family, for your holiday parties, for a special little treat for you and you alone. It’s why we have this guide, with the Barnes Foundation (of course!) on the list. And it’s also why we chose to highlight the one-of-a-kind pieces created by a global jewelry brand for the Barnes Foundation’s latest exhibition, on Henri Rousseau.

Spend a winter afternoon discovering nearly 60 pieces by Rousseau at the Barnes, whose “A Painter’s Secrets” exhibit, held in partnership with the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, focuses on new findings in the French Postimpressionist’s work.

The exploration continues in the gift shop, with limited-edition jewelry created by global design studio Finn. Founder Paula Giecco and her team were inspired by Rousseau’s lush, mesmerizing style and handcrafted the earrings and necklaces using salvaged materials, like acrylic left over from the production of eyewear. Giecco has an imaginative vibe, says merchandise manager Tia Bianchini. “I knew that the Finn aesthetic would complement Rousseau’s bold approach.”

Le Bouquet reversible collar necklace, $245; 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Logan Circle.

Published as “Made You Look” in the December 2025/January 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.