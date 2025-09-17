Travel Back in Time to Colonial Williamsburg

A living history museum awaits you within a half-day’s drive in scenic Virginia. Here are our picks for spending a long weekend immersed in pre-Revolutionary America.

An immersive historical experience awaits you within a half-day’s drive in scenic Virginia.

Day One

Traveling to Colonial Williamsburg — a few hundred miles and a few hundred years away — is like taking a time machine. This beautifully manicured living history museum offers a deep dive into the day-to-day lives of pre-Revolutionary Americans. Book a room at the Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection (rooms from $199), for a central location from which to explore. The handsomely appointed rooms marry modern conveniences with colonial decor. Grab the America’s Historic Triangle ticket, which gives you access to five sites in the region. Strolling the quaint streets (watch out for the horse dung!) is entertainment enough, but ticketed patrons can enter (and participate in) all manner of demonstrations and reenactments. Be sure to visit the Courthouse for Order in the Court, an immersive activity to learn about how justice was dispensed in the colonies. Kids need to burn off some energy? Encourage them to run the Hedge Maze behind the Governor’s Palace. Make a dinner reservation at Christiana Campbell’s Tavern, where recipes like seafood pye will transport your taste buds back in time. Schedule a candlelit walking Haunted Williamsburg tour to wrap up your day with spooky yarns, spun by a talented troupe of period performers in traditional garb.

Day Two

If you need to hit pause on the history lessons, you’ll find a variety of more modern options in the area. For a relaxing day, make your way down to the Spa of Colonial Williamsburg for the 17th Century Replenish, a full-body treatment incorporating ancient wellness techniques like dry brushing. For a challenging day, tee off on the stunning Gold Course at the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club. The Robert Trent Jones–designed gem was recently renovated by lauded golf course architect Rees Jones. (If you’re looking for a shorter outing, play the Shoe, a brand-new nine-hole course for golfers of all levels and abilities.) Lunch at the Gold Course Clubhouse Grill features Virginia barbecue with an amazing view. If you’re venturing off the property for dinner, the vintage kitsch of Aberdeen Barn pairs smooth service with classic steakhouse vibes.

Day Three

A short walk from the historic district, Merchants Square is a shopping and dining hub that links Colonial Williamsburg to the College of William & Mary. Start with an Instagrammable breakfast at Hohl, where killer pastries and freshly roasted coffee will fuel your last day of exploring. Pop in to Brick & Vine for home decor inspired by the 18th century, while Walkabout Outfitter fills all your outdoorsy needs. Wander over to the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg for an impressive and wide-ranging collection of American folk art, period furniture, metal, glass, textiles, and maps. Wrap up your stay with a glass of wine at the delightful Williamsburg Winery. Grab a bottle of their Jamestown Cellars spiced wine to drink when the temperatures dip.

Beyond the ‘Burg

Make the most of your trip to America’s Historic Triangle.

1. Get your hands dirty at Historic Jamestowne, a fascinating archaeological museum (and active dig site) at the fort built in 1607 by Captain John Smith and the first English settlers along the James River.

2. Like Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown Settlement is a living history museum. Highlights are a Native American village and interactive re-creations of the three British ships that brought the first colonists to these shores.

3. Retrace Alexander Hamilton’s brazen assault at Yorktown Battlefield, an expansive national park that memorializes this decisive 1781 battle of the Revolutionary War.

4. The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown features immersive environments like a Continental Army encampment and a Revolution-era farm.

5. For an entirely different kind of thrill, add Busch Gardens to your itinerary. Roller coasters, live shows, and kid-friendly rides await on an expansive property.

Published as “Escaping to Colonial Williamsburg” in the October 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.