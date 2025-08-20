Send Your Friends and Family Adorable Greeting Cards From Wallflower Paper & Party

Owner Samantha Bateman’s new collection offers sweet and silly sentiments.

I have a friend who is a staunch believer in the handwritten note. Every couple months or so, I receive from her a beautiful greeting card, filled with her unforgettable loopy writing. It’s beautiful because of the words she shares with me, but also because of the card’s aesthetic. It always makes me smile, and think about the process of making greeting cards. It looks like such a fun thing to do — create whimsical, clever, and moving little illustrations and sayings that are sure to touch someone’s heart. And now Samantha Bateman of Wallflower Paper & Party is one of those greeting card designers. Here’s what she has to say about the process.

We’ve all been there: staring at a wall of greeting cards, searching for the sentiment that perfectly encapsulates what we’re trying to say. This very thing led Samantha Bateman, owner of Wallflower Paper & Party in Queen Village, to create a collection of her own. Her inspiration? “All the things that I want to see more of — cute animals, silly and kind sayings, pretty patterns, a beautiful flower garden, and delicious food.”

Bateman tapped Philly-based illustrator Aidan Yetman-Michaelson to capture on paper the whimsical concepts she and her team dream up for the line, which is carried at Wallflower plus 120 other spots throughout North America. “I am constantly questioning if a goose needs an extra-tall top hat or what it would look like if stars held hands,” says Bateman. And now we know.

Cards from $5.50; 723 South 4th Street, Queen Village.

Published as “Take a Card” in the August 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.