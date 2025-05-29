A Fresh Grad Hospital Kitchen to Inspire Your Own

The black-and-white space gets a pop of color courtesy of orange-blossom wallpaper.

Looking for one-of-a-kind ways to give your kitchen a boost? Consider this sleek space in Grad Hospital by Bellweather Design-Build. It’s bright and welcoming, but also super-chic — and it’s a cheery setting for cooking this summer. (We’d gladly prepare a Key lime pie or pasta salad here.) Read all about it below, and if you need more inspiration, check out some of our other home design stories, which you can see here.

Most people don’t think of kitchen design in terms of suiting. But when Stephanie Hoffmeier considers the crisp black-and-white space she created for her clients in Grad Hospital, the comparison is fitting: “I call it a tuxedo kitchen.” Hoffmeier, a lead designer at Bellweather Design-Build (the firm has brand-new digs in East Falls, with a large showroom in the works), outfitted the small area in striking style: dramatically veined quartz countertops and backsplash, glossy marble checkerboard flooring, and fresh orange-blossom wallpaper by MintPeony for Spoonflower. She balanced this boldness with traditional features like Shaker-style cabinetry and a simple brass pot rack, so like the classic tux, the kitchen will always be in fashion.

Published as “High Contrast” in the May 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.