How Haldon House Gave This 1920s Main Line Mansion New Life

An interior design duo turned a Haverford gem into a modern homestead for their friends.

When a house sits for a while on the competitive Main Line real estate market, that usually means it needs a specific buyer — someone with the vision, resources, and patience to modernize it. That’s the exact story behind this renovated Haverford mansion, which was designed in 1925 by famed architect Horace Trumbauer. But it’s the kind of project that Autumn Oser and Andre Golsorkhi, owners of Gladwyne design studio Haldon House, are drawn to.

The married couple and business partners knew it would be perfect for their house-hunting friends: Oser saw the opportunity to preserve a piece of history and update the space for a 21st-century­ family. “People are going into houses like this and ripping out things you could never­ re-create,” she says.

Design aside, the challenges were many. Among them: The 9,000-square-foot house was constructed from poured concrete, which meant channels for plumbing and electricity had to be chiseled out. It’s the kind of project Haldon hopes more people will lean into, because the results are restoring a treasure, not just building a home.

Bar seating area

This nook is an example of the original trim work that Haldon’s team highlighted. The home was once owned by the Widener family, who were art collectors, and Oser followed suit in her design. This painting is from Austin art studio Four Hands.

Office

The laundry room was reconfigured to be the owner’s office, and antique barn doors were used for its entrance. The custom cabinetry was painted in Rosemary by Sherwin-Williams.

Foyer

The marble staircase was repaired and revived. The walls were textured with plaster.

Kitchen

The kitchen was moved to the former dining room. The goal was to create something old-world. Goebel Cabinetry in Exton helped bring the vision to life with walnut cabinetry and a custom island. The ceiling is an original plaster mural from the 1920s.

