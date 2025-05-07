Shop for Plants and Sip Gourmet Sodas at This Bucks County Botanical Boutique

Just One More Plant brims with greenery for your home and also has an in-store cafe.

Once you start collecting plants, it’s hard to stop. Enter the aptly named Just One More Plant, a Bucks County boutique brimming with indoor botanicals like pothos, philodendron, Scindapsus, and assorted succulents. The business, founded by aesthetician-turned-gardener­ Erin Volovnik in 2020, got its start online before blossoming into a brick-and-mortar a year later.

Last summer, the shop moved to its current digs in Sellersville, where you can browse houseplants, pots, gardening gear, and gifts from local vendors before indulging in fresh bagels and gourmet sodas at the Fizzy Fern, the in-store cafe Volovnik co-owns with Kate Garrity.

Green thumbs itching? The store hosts various workshops (this month’s offerings include classes on making a tiered herb garden or air plant grapevine wreath, and creating your own African violet terrarium — for Mother’s Day) and can be rented for private parties, perfect for kids and adults.

Hoya wayetii and kokedama ball (pictured), $25; 220 North Main Street, Unit G, Sellersville.

Published as “Grow On” in the April 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.