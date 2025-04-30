Inside Anthropologie’s First-Ever Hotel Suite at Fishtown’s Hotel Anna & Bel

The new penthouse suite feels more like a beautifully lived-in apartment than a boutique hotel stay — and, yes, you can shop everything in it.

There’s a quiet glamour to Fishtown’s Hotel Anna & Bel. Housed in a former 18th-century asylum for indigent women, the building was thoughtfully transformed into a stylish boutique hotel that honors its Philadelphia roots and feminine history with intentional art and design.

Now, the hotel’s two-bedroom penthouse suite continues that sensibility, reimagined in collaboration with Anthropologie. “The Anna Suite by Anthropologie Home” is the Philly-based brand’s first foray into hospitality design, and the result feels less like a hotel room and more like the kind of apartment you daydream about: personal, textured, and impossibly pretty. And, yes, it’s entirely shoppable.

A Match Made in Philly

The partnership between Anthropologie and Hotel Anna & Bel is a celebration of shared roots. Both brands share deep Philly connections and a bold, eclectic aesthetic that values storytelling through design.

These are two brands that understand each other well. There’s Anthro Home’s unmistakable aesthetic — think floral wallpaper, brass-toned vintage-style mirrors, a whimsical wicker poodle umbrella stand. (That last one was my favorite, and I might just have to buy it for $248.) But there are also the building’s original industrial skylights, a 360-degree view of the city, and a sense of restraint that lets texture and place do the talking.

The 950-square-foot suite is the product of a collaboration between Anthropologie’s home design team and the hotel’s creators, Foyer Project, with design support from local architecture and interiors firm B March.

Design That Tells a Story

Perched on the private fourth floor of the hotel, the Anna Suite offers an immersive experience before you even walk through the door: You access the suite via a private staircase, making it even more of a world apart.

Once inside, bold color pairings and playful patterns define the living room space. Keeping with on-site restaurant Bastia’s Mediterranean influences, the furniture and decor in this room are citrusy and light. To top it off, Anthro’s sister brand Terrain helped fill the space with vibrant greenery.

Thoughtful details like a coffee table with storage (where else would you keep a floral Monopoly game?), artful books, a sleeper sofa for extra friends, a Bluetooth speaker resembling an antique radio, and a desk organizer with hotel-branded stationery make the space feel functional as well as beautiful.

A private terrace off the living room — complete with outdoor dining table and string lights — puts the Fishtown neighborhood on display, with Center City in the distance.

The kitchen space includes Anthro Home items, of course — from barware to an adorable toaster — as well as Fishtown Pickle Project’s Philly Dilly Bloody Mary mix, created especially for Anna & Bel. Another Fishtown-based brand getting some love in the minibar? Riverwards Produce, with little jars of snacks.

In the bedrooms, earthy tones set the mood, complemented by brass, wood, and marble furnishings. The lore behind the hotel is of two women: Anna, the more bohemian and feminine; and Bel, the more bold and masculine. The two bedrooms were designed with that duality in mind.

The first bedroom features House of Hackney wallpaper and a swoon-worthy vanity with vintage accessories and Apothecary 18 room spray. Le Labo lotion and soap sit alongside Anthro’s ceramic bathroom set on the marble sink.

The second bedroom has a slightly more modern feel, and flows into its own bathroom complete with a shower pedestal and ornate tilework.

“Every corner tells a story,” says Anu Narayanan, president at Anthropologie Women’s & Home. “We wanted the space to feel like a beautifully curated, lived-in home. The result is a space rich in personality, warmth, and discovery.”

A Fully Shoppable Stay

Stepping into the Anna Suite feels a bit like entering a world that’s been edited by your coolest, most design-obsessed friend. There’s no heavy-handed styling here; just good light, interesting furniture, functionality, and the quiet confidence of two brands that get each other.

And if you just aren’t ready to leave your Anthro-designed wonderland, every piece in the suite — furniture, textiles, dishware, and decorative accents — is available for purchase. Guests can scan a QR code in the room that links directly to Anthropologie’s Hotel Anna & Bel Edit, making it effortless to recreate the look at home.

The Anna Suite by Anthropologie Home is now available to book at Hotel Anna & Bel in Fishtown.