A Peek Inside the Palm Beach-Chic Lilly Pulitzer Suite at The Ritz-Carlton

As summer winds down, the designer’s hotel room takeover offers staycation vibes without leaving the city.

Lilly Pulitzer just makes me happy — and I know I’m not alone. Bright colors, whimsical prints, endless summer vibes … what’s not to love? So when I learned that the Palm Beach-born brand headquartered in King of Prussia was collaborating with The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia for a “Summer in Residence,” I just had to check it out.

The hotel’s Governors Suite has been completely remade into a candy-colored Lilly oasis, with paintings from the designer’s print studio on the walls, and outfitted with items from the Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn collab, including their new pink toile anniversary print.

So, yes, much of the room is shoppable, from the candles to the pillows. In fact, your stay comes with a $50 gift card to Lilly Pulitzer. (That won’t get you far, but it’s a nice little perk.)

In addition to the bedding and table settings, there are little nods to Lilly Pulitzer and Palm Beach throughout the room. Frames hold photos of the namesake herself, as well as some of her quotes for sunny inspo.

Devotees of the brand will recognize the iconic 1963 shot of Pulitzer running off her plane in flip-flops, clutching a pile of printed dress fabric — you’ll find that on the bedroom wall.

An even more obscure reference: The monkey decor in the living room. Why do monkeys feature heavily in the brand’s classic prints? Because Pulitzer had a pet monkey!

Books around the room also celebrate the designer and aesthetic, immersing you in a sweet vacay cocoon while summer comes to a jarring end outside your window.

The theming continues in the bathroom, with Lilly towels and other accents.

As you can imagine, this all makes for a very Insta-worthy experience. And so my daughter and I obliged.

If you don’t want to commit to an entire Lilly Pulitzer staycation, you can still get a little piece of the fun in the hotel lobby. In a nod to Pulitzer’s origins — she reportedly started making colorful shift dresses to stylishly hide stains from her Palm Beach juice stand — the entrance is reimagined as a citrus grove.

Head to the bar and look closely at the Lilly Pulitzer-painted Veuve Clicquot bottles — if you turn them over, you’ll find Aqimero’s “secret menu” of two Lilly-inspired cocktails.

The Lilly Pulitzer suite starts at $2,900 per night, which includes a $100 food credit and a $50 Lilly Pulitzer gift card. The room can be booked by contacting the hotel directly. But hurry: It’s only around through September 13th.