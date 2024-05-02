Art Museum CEO Sasha Suda Shares What Catches Her Eye Around Philly

When she’s not on the job, she’s parenting twins or riding her BMW motorcycle.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

It’s going to be a busy summer for Gladwyne-based Sasha Suda, director and CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as she preps for this month’s launch of the “Mary Cassatt at Work” exhibit. At home, she’s parenting twins and planning rides on her motorcycle. Here’s what else catches her eye.

At Home

What I wear every day: My Lindquist Objects purse from Vestige in Fishtown.

Treasured jewelry: The wedding band my husband made for me.

Prized possession: My grandfather’s medical-degree diploma.

Wardrobe staple: A Watson Ellis suit tailored to accommodate my scoliosis.

Hair essential: The best clip for lots of hair is made by Georgia-based Machete.

Morning ritual: I work out before I clock in as a short-order cook to nine-year-old twins.

Evening ritual: The New York Times’s “Connections” and mini-crossword.

Go-to gadgets: iPhone for everything and Remarkable 2 for note-taking.

On my playlist: Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ’Em.”

Pets: We have two rescue pups, Gus and Chelsea.

On the Job

What I love most about my job: Learning new things every day.

Biggest inspiration: Most recently, the artist El Anatsui, who is expanding his studio, practice and ambition in his 80s.

On my desk: A pile of cords.

Passion project: A learning and engagement space, to connect with audiences in new ways.

Work event I’m excited for: The opening of the Rodin Garden bar this month. We are featuring a contemporary art project and programming partnership with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

On the Go

Coffee stop: Homeroom in Gladwyne, for a latte and coffee klatch.

Mode of transportation: A Toyota Highlander for the commute, and my folding Brompton bike from Rittenhouse’s Trophy Bikes for moving through the city.

Favorite boutique: Rennes in Old City.

Restaurant order: At Stir Restaurant at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, chef Hoon Rhee makes the best lunch salad with salmon in town.

Beer spot: I go to Punch Buggy Brewing Company in Kensington. I love IPAs.

Next vacation: A short visit to Calgary, Alberta, to camp out in the mountains.

Upcoming business trip: Mexico City, for the 2024 gathering of global museum directors.

Spring plans: I have a BMW motorcycle, and I’m looking forward to riding it again!

Published as “Connoisseur: Point of View” in the May 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.