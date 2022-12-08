9 Philly Gifts That Give Back

Searching for a holiday present that supports a local cause? Put these on your list.

They say it’s better to give than to receive. But to give something that also gives back? That’s even better. Here are some of our favorite gifts that give back and support nonprofit organizations and local causes.

The Eagles’ Christmas album ($75) may be near-impossible to get as I write this, but they’re making more copies, so get on the mailing list to snatch yours up on Friday, December 9th. (Or, I assume, in subsequent pressings. Waiting a little longer is better than buying a copy from the grinchy eBay resellers, anyway.) Eagles Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson sound amazing (partly thanks to a West Philly vocal coach), and the green vinyl record is sure to be a holiday classic you’ll bring out year after year. Proceeds from the record will benefit the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center, which helps provide behavioral health services to Philadelphia’s children and their families in cases of abuse and trauma.

Rittenhouse-based spiritual and wellness shop Ritual is not only perfect for all your metaphysical and “witchy” needs, they’re also donating $1 from every purchase this month to the nonprofit Bebashi, an organization providing HIV/AIDS services as well as healthcare, health education and social services to Black and brown people. In addition, they’re donating $1 from sales of their Ritual Kits to the Loveland Foundation, which offers therapy and other opportunities for healing to Black women and girls. This $38 intention-setting ritual box includes relaxing gem-and-honey-infused bath soak, a sage-and-palo-santo candle, selenite crystal, and a card and notepad to help the recipient set their intentions — for the New Year or just for a new day.

A year of goats! Goats at the Art Museum! Goats at the ballpark! Goats on stage! Who wouldn’t want that? No one I want to be friends with. The Philly Goat Project’s calendar ($15) features its resident goats living their best lives at Philly landmarks and benefits the nonprofit’s programming which includes therapy, educational outings, sustainability efforts (goats eat Christmas trees!) and goat nature walks.

Featuring goodies from Di Bruno Bros. and other comforting items, this collaboration with Project HOME benefits the nonprofit that works to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty. The $60 box also contains a mug featuring Project HOME resident artwork from Evockeea Wayenahan and a candle that was hand-poured by residents at Project HOME. Speaking of which: Did you know Project HOME has a candle-making project? Every five candles sold creates work for one day for residents who are experiencing homelessness. They have more candles, like the “Rittenhouse” and “Fairmount,” available on their Project HOMEmade site, as well, if you’re looking to gift those.

Inspired by his epic 2018 Super Bowl championship parade speech, Jason Kelce recently launched the Underdog apparel line, a gender-neutral collection of t-shirts, hats and bags — all designed, printed and packaged in Philadelphia — that nod to that undeniable Philly spirit (and to the Eagles, themselves). One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Underdog apparel collection will go to Kelce’s (Be)Philly foundation, which funds and promotes evidence-based programs that help Philadelphia students achieve and excel — the foundation’s first two beneficiaries are Coded By Kids and PFSS, the newly combined Philadelphia Futures and Stepping Stone Scholars. The items are also the perfect backup plan for the Eagles fan on your list who can’t get their hands on A Philly Special Christmas.

This second children’s book by Ian Morrison (a.k.a. Philly Drag Mafia don Brittany Lynn) picks up where the original left off, at witch school with new friends and new spells. And like the original, the book is all at once empowering, fantastical and adorable. Sales from the book fund free Drag Queen Story Time events that include crafts and uplifting stories with themes like embracing your individuality, standing up to bullies, and more. Along with fun and literacy, these events bring visibility and representation to the reach of children — because seeing ourselves and our loved ones reflected back at us makes us all feel a little more accepted.

From holiday cards and ornaments featuring local Philly artists, to holiday treats, MANNA’s holiday shop offers gifts support the nonprofit’s mission of preparing and delivering medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling to those battling critical illness. One of our favorite items is the Philly x MANNA Ornament ($15) by artist Natalie Hope McDonald — she has a personal connection to the nonprofit, as they provide meals for a loved one in her own family. Also featuring her design: MANNA’s tin of freshly baked cookies ($30). Order online by December 16th to ensure delivery by Christmas.

Many Hands Coffee Company partners with local nonprofit organizations including Native American House Alliance and Find Your Instrument on profit-sharing programs. They also seek to have the lowest carbon footprint possible, using biodegradable, environmentally friendly packaging for their organic and fair-trade coffees. Their $40 holiday gift box lets the coffee lover in your life try a little bit of everything with five four-ounce bags of blends from around the world.

We’ve loved Franklin & Whitman’s vegan, cruelty-free skin products since they were born in the Bok. But we love them even more because they donate a portion of their sales to dog-rescue organizations across the country. And as if they weren’t doing enough to help the pups, they even sell a Seger Park dog balm ($20) to help keep your furry friend’s nose and paws soft and hydrated in the cold winter air. And for your human friends, there are so many self-care products to choose from — or go for a kit like this Daily Face Care Kit ($155) to gift someone an entire skin-care routine.

