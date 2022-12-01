A Look Inside the Logan’s Decked-Out Holiday Lodge Suite

The Parkway hotel has taken “Deck the Halls” to a whole new level this season.

Lit-up garland arches over the door, and a welcome mat proclaims “Merry Everything.” The decorations begin before you even set foot inside The Logan’s Holiday Lodge suite.

Back for this year, the Logan hotel has transformed its James Logan Suite into the Holiday Lodge, bursting with cheer, lights, decorations and multiple Christmas trees. While the luxurious, decked-out wonderland was available for stays (and staycations) last year, this year The Logan has added fun ways for locals to enjoy the space without having to sleep over.

But first, let’s take a look around. The 1,400-square-foot suite opens into a hallway with a kitchenette and the first of two bathrooms, both decorated, of course. But you’ll hardly notice those rooms, because up ahead is the huge living room containing a pool table, desk, and seating area, and even a Christmas tree. The 42-inch TV has a basket containing DVDS of holiday classics, and you can order up a “Movie Night” package (a bucket of popcorn and candy bars) to complete the evening. If that’s not enough, other room-service packages include cocktail kits, charcuterie, cookie-decorating boxes and “Kevin McCallister’s Grocery List,” which includes a huge assortment of snacks in homage to Home Alone.

And the pièce de resistance: the Yuletide Joy cart, a mobile hot-chocolate bar wheeled to your room with toppings like marshmallows, peppermint and chocolate shavings, plus options to spike it for the grownups.

The suite also contains a dining room, with a table that seats six and the option to order a full holiday dinner from on-site restaurant Urban Farmer.

A nice Philly touch in the living-room area: the desk has postcards with vintage photos of the city, plus stationery to write a letter to Santa. You can “mail” it from the box in your room, or bring it to the desk. (They tell me they will stamp and mail any postcards you bring downstairs, so you’re not just limited to St. Nick correspondence.)

The bedroom contains a buffalo-plaid-covered king bed, a TV, another bathroom, and another Christmas tree! Rates start at $500 per night, and there is a 72-hour cancellation policy.

If this all sounds great, but you live in town and have no desire to stay overnight, you’re in luck. This year, The Logan is also offering the Holiday Lodge Suite in five-hour blocks for events. Offered on Sundays through Thursdays, now you can host your holiday party in style rather than having to clean and crowd everyone into your one-bedroom apartment. Rates start at $250, which includes a bottle of champagne for the group. Additional room-service add-ons are available as well.

And finally, if you’re looking for an extra-special family event where your kids can have some quality time with Santa, book a slot for Logan’s Holiday Magic on December 11th. You’ll be taken up to the suite by one of Santa’s helpers, hear a story from Mrs. Claus, write a letter to Santa, and finally meet the big man himself. The hotel collects information from parents ahead of time about the kids, so Santa can drop in some all-knowing details about how nice (or naughty) they’ve been this year. Old City Santa will be on hand to take photos, which you’ll have the option to purchase, as well. Plus, the parents get welcome cocktails and the kids leave with cookie-decorating kits. The 20-minute sessions are priced at $375 and can be booked by emailing livelogan@theloganhotel.com. Because of the one-on-one nature of the visits, they’re available on a first come, first served basis, so if you really have your heart set on one, get booking.