Good Day Philadelphia’s Thomas Drayton Has Collected Lots of Shoes – and Champagne Corks
The dapper, Emmy-winning FOX 29 anchor shares the secrets to his polished ’fits and positive vibes.
FOX 29’s Thomas Drayton, with his dapper pocket square and infectious smile, brightens Good Day Philadelphia viewers’ mornings before the sun rises. The Emmy-winning anchor, who delivers the news from 4 to 6 a.m., shares the secrets to his polished ’fits and positive vibes.
At Home
Feet first … I own 98 pairs of shoes … do I have a problem? I love Blue Sole Shoes on Chestnut Street for rare finds and Taft Shoes on Walnut. Of course, you can never go wrong with a classic Christian Louboutin.
Daily accessory … My David Yurman ring. My hand feels naked without it!
Skin-care essentials … Anthony Logistics Glycolic Facial Cleanser, followed by Retin-A Tretinoin Cream. La Mer if I’m feeling red in the face. I have crazy-sensitive skin, and M-61 Hydraboost Moisturizer from Bluemercury feels light and won’t break me out.
Prized possession … A family Bible passed down through generations.
On my playlist … I’m all over the place when it comes to music. My mood can go from Jonny Lang to Kane Brown to Jazmine Sullivan.
Recent splurge … I went in for an oil change and left with a Lexus RC. They hooked me!
On The Job
What I love about what I do … Sharing stories, connecting with the community, and meeting so many great people.
Currently working on … A real estate show called Nosy Neighbors. I’m also a licensed real estate agent. It’s a fun take on open houses. It’s still in development, so stay tuned!
Personal mantra … “Words have the power to heal wounds but can still break the strongest of hearts, so choose them wisely.”
On the go
Weekend hobby … You’ll find me at a home-improvement store, where I usually hear, “Back again?” Yes, I am. A miter saw is my friend.
Local hang … Botto’s Italian Line Restaurant in Swedesboro, where everybody knows your name.
Favorite restaurant … Capital Grille, where I’ll order the filet Oscar, a medium-plus filet mignon topped with crab.
Cocktail spot … Give me a good rooftop bar with a view, like Attico on South Broad. A smoked old-fashioned with Four Roses or 1792 bourbon will do.
Last vacation … New York’s Finger Lakes region. It has beautiful scenery and lots of great wine.
What I buy in bulk … Champagne. You don’t need a special occasion to pop a bottle. I have more than 2,000 champagne corks. Cheers!
Published as “Behind the Screen” in the April 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.