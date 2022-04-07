Inside the Hollywood-Glam Home of Nicole Cashman and Nigel Richards

With bold details and personalities at play, a Philly power couple brings some tinseltown sparkle to a historic Montgomery County estate.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

For Nicole Cashman, CEO of her eponymous PR firm, and her husband, world-touring techno DJ turned real estate pro Nigel Richards, relocating from their Northern Liberties townhome to the suburbs three years ago was a big deal. After decades of city living, a near-8,000-square-foot 19th-century manor house in Wyndmoor seemed the best move for their family of three.

With help from ECG Design’s Elizabeth Greenhalgh, the couple’s new home soon reflected their bold personalities and passion for entertaining. Glamorous, playful details — fuchsia velvet custom banquettes, tailored floor-to-ceiling drapes with tassel ties, a vintage Louis Vuitton light sculpture, an original 1970s Disco-tek record player refurbished with Sonos, a dramatic antique rock-crystal chandelier, and Philip Jeffries’s Tinseltown wallpaper — reflect a Hollywood Regency influence.

“I wanted to translate a continuity and a feeling that reflected the family: bold, stylish and full of energy and love.”

– Elizabeth Greenhalgh, ECG Design

The grand dining area, in which a wall was removed to expand the space, is ideal for the dinner parties they’ve started to host again (featuring a full set of Hermès Ikat china, no less). Conversation pieces abound, including a large painting of Mick Jagger that Richards bought in college with his roommate for $500; the Dennis E. “Denny” Dent piece is now worth considerably more.

The most priceless work of art? An abstract drawing by their seven-year-old son Jett, set among the “real ones” and just as cool.

Dining Room

A wall was knocked down to create an expansive dining room with two fireplaces. Brian Kappra of Evantine Design provides florals for the homeowners’ dinner parties and nonprofit events.

Game Room

Cashman had the original sign from Richards’s former South Street store, 611 Records, cleaned, mounted, and put on a Lucite rod as a birthday gift. Also featured: a re-covered-and-lacquered bridge table owned by Richards’s grandmother.

Living Room

Art provided a building block for color in the living room, Greenhalgh says. Denny Dent’s Mick Jagger painting “added a lovely pop to a white wall and balanced the bold of the high-gloss black paint on the woodwork and built-ins.”

Cocktail Lounge

This space between the foyer and kitchen boasts Scalamandré’s iconic zebra-print wallpaper. During events, tailored drapery can be drawn to screen the kitchen and catering crew. Works of abstract art (including one by the couple’s son Jett, top right) are displayed above a vintage brass bar cart.

Published as “Habitat: Touches of Tinseltown” in the April 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.