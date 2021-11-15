Living in Collingswood: A Neighborhood Guide

South Jersey’s most happening suburb didn’t happen by accident.

Housing First

Haddon Avenue in Collings­wood has become a model Main Street over the past two decades. Every day, shoppers and diners stroll its sidewalks, passing busy restaurants and eclectic boutiques. Some of those strollers live over these establishments. Yet just a block or two off the avenue are homes ranging from modest to grand, complete with yards.

This is what mayor Jim Maley, who moved here from Northeast Philly in the 1980s (he was first elected mayor in 1987), likes about the town: “It’s like the city, but it’s suburban, with grass and trees. And people throw block parties like in the city.”

Farm-Fresh Every Saturday

The farmers’ market right under the PATCO Collings­wood station from May to Thanksgiving is South Jersey’s ­longest-running and has been called one of the best in the state. One must-visit stand: Springdale Farm, run by the last working farm in Cherry Hill.

Diner’s Delight

Collingswood has also become South Jersey’s­ dining destination, with 37 establishments offering fare from a global menu. Sagami (37 West Crescent Boulevard), long one of the region’s best Japanese restaurants, has been joined by acclaimed New American Hearthside BYOB (801 Haddon Avenue), family-­friendly Pop Shop (729 Haddon Ave­nue), Li Beirut (619 West Collings Avenue), and Sabrina’s Café in­ the former Woolworth’s (714 Haddon Avenue), just to name a few.

Build It and They’ll Come

Maley says what sparked Collings­wood’s renaissance was the 1996 rehab of the half-vacant Parkview apartment complex, which led to a downtown residential building boom. And Patric Ciervo, who runs hometown brokerage Keller Williams Main Street Realty, says the party’s not over yet: The Collings at the Lumberyard (595 North Atlantic Avenue) is adding 170 more apartments.

What You Get For…

$600,000+

400 West Browning Road. Well-maintained foursquare facing Knight Park with large yard, paneled sunroom, huge bedrooms and third-floor bonus room. 5 BR, 3/1 BA, 3,008 sq. ft. RE/MAX One Realty, 267-975-5470.

500,000+

634 Bettlewood Avenue. Renovated home with Victorian trim, family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, all-new kitchen, and huge deck in back. 4 BR, 3 BA, 1,745 sq. ft. Keller Williams Main Street Realty, 609-868-2185.

350,000+

223 East Madison Avenue. Renovated split-level Cape close to both Cooper River Park and downtown, with updated kitchen and baths, large fenced-in yard and media room. 4 BR, 2 BA, 1,170 sq. ft. Compass New Jersey, 856-904-9502.

Published as “Living in Collingswood” in the November 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.