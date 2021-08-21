Love It or List It Producer Brian Balthazar Has a New Show Set in Philly. Here’s What He Can’t Live Without

His new Philly-based production company shot Tough Love with Hilary Farr here. The show premieres in November.

At Home

Morning ritual: I take a bath every morning — I have the tub of my dreams — and read the news on my phone.

Skin-care essential: Oil of Olay Regenerist with Retinol. My mom had the best skin, and every night she would slather more Oil of Olay on her face than seemed possible.

Hair essential: My hair does whatever it damn well pleases, but for days when I try to negotiate with the enemy, I like Ouai’s matte pomade.

Favorite hobby: Gardening. You know you’re not in your 20s anymore when the only thing you want for your birthday is a truckload of specimen trees.

Recent splurge: Nine schip laurel shrubs from Brandywine Trees.

Go-to gadget: I just got a GrowlerWerks cold-brew coffee maker. For years, I didn’t love coffee. This is changing my mind.

Pets: My partner, Dennis, and I have two pups — a Border terrier named Princeton and a Cairn terrier named Friday. They’re scrappy and feisty.

On the Job

What I love about what I do: The variety. One day, I’m behind the scenes producing a series for HGTV, and another, I’m in front of the camera, talking with Hoda Kotb or Jenna Bush.

I’m currently working on: A series of guest appearances on The Wendy Williams Show where we taste-test viral food and drink trends.

Personal mantra: “Why not you?” There’s no reason you should ever eliminate yourself from success. Just go for it.

Up next: I executive-produced a series for HGTV called Tough Love with Hilary Farr. We shot all around the Philly area, renovating homes, and it’s premiering in November!

Out & About

Favorite restaurant: Friday Saturday Sunday. Chef Chad Williams recently pivoted to a tasting menu — eight courses of deliciousness.

Favorite bar: Writer’s Block Rehab. In the fall, I like the Peruvian Sunrise, which is pisco, egg white, turmeric and saffron.

On my playlist: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, a group that turns modern music into vintage-style swing and jazz tunes. If you’re throwing a party, it’s great to see your guests go, “Wait, is that ‘Oops! I Did It Again’?”

Next vacation: Anything within two hours of Philly. This year is all about exploring the vacation spots all around me.