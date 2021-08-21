Q&A

Love It or List It Producer Brian Balthazar Has a New Show Set in Philly. Here’s What He Can’t Live Without

His new Philly-based production company shot Tough Love with Hilary Farr here. The show premieres in November.

By ·
Brian Balthazar

Fresh off launching his own Philly-based production company, Brian Balthazar shares his can’t-live-without picks. Photograph by Jauhien Sasnou

At Home

Morning ritual: I take a bath every morning — I have the tub of my dreams — and read the news on my phone.

Skin-care essential: Oil of Olay Regenerist with Retinol. My mom had the best skin, and every night she would slather more Oil of Olay on her face than seemed possible.

Brian Balthazar

Brian Balthazar’s dream tub. Photography by Jauhien Sasnou

Hair essential: My hair does whatever it damn well pleases, but for days when I try to negotiate with the enemy, I like Ouai’s matte pomade.

Brian Balthazar

Photography by Jauhien Sasnou

Favorite hobby: Gardening. You know you’re not in your 20s anymore when the only thing you want for your birthday is a truckload of specimen trees.

Recent splurge: Nine schip laurel shrubs from Brandywine Trees.

Brian Balthazar

New shrubs from Brandywine Trees.

 

Go-to gadget: I just got a GrowlerWerks cold-brew coffee maker. For years, I didn’t love coffee. This is changing my mind.

Brian Balthazar

Balthazar’s GrowlerWerks cold-brew coffee maker. Photography by Jauhien Sasnou

Pets: My partner, Dennis, and I have two pups — a Border terrier named Princeton and a Cairn terrier named Friday. They’re scrappy and feisty.

Brian Balthazar

Balthazar’s pups, Princeton and Friday. Photography by Jauhien Sasnou

On the Job

What I love about what I do: The variety. One day, I’m behind the scenes producing a series for HGTV, and another, I’m in front of the camera, talking with Hoda Kotb or Jenna Bush.

Brian Balthazar

Brian Balthazar with Wendy Williams. Photography by Jauhien Sasnou

I’m currently working on: A series of guest appearances on The Wendy Williams Show where we taste-test viral food and drink trends.

Personal mantra: “Why not you?” There’s no reason you should ever eliminate yourself from success. Just go for it.

Up next: I executive-produced a series for HGTV called Tough Love with Hilary Farr. We shot all around the Philly area, renovating homes, and it’s premiering in November!

Out & About

Favorite restaurant: Friday Saturday Sunday. Chef Chad Williams recently pivoted to a tasting menu — eight courses of deliciousness.

Brian Balthazar

Brian Balthazar’s favorite bar, Writer’s Block Rehab. Photography by Jauhien Sasnou

Favorite bar: Writer’s Block Rehab. In the fall, I like the Peruvian Sunrise, which is pisco, egg white, turmeric and saffron.

On my playlist: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, a group that turns modern music into vintage-style swing and jazz tunes. If you’re throwing a party, it’s great to see your guests go, “Wait, is that ‘Oops! I Did It Again’?”

Next vacation: Anything within two hours of Philly. This year is all about exploring the vacation spots all around me.

