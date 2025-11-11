What to Eat at Philly Mag’s 2025 Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

Here's what to pair with the over 250 spirits that we'll be tasting at this year's event.

Philadelphia magazine’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival is back, and as the name implies, there will be plenty of spirits flowing. On Thursday, November 13th, you’ll get the chance to sample from over 250 kinds of whiskey, scotch, vodka, gin, rum, and tequila, along with handcrafted cocktails (check out the full list of spirits here ). And it’s all going down at Lincoln Financial Field.

But don’t think of this as just a tasting event. Think of this as a Gatsby-level spectacle with live performances, celebrity sightings, photo ops, games, and more. There will be mini golf at the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey booth, an Eagles-themed lounge where you can try Gran Coramino Tequila’s new limited-edition Eagles bottle (which is debuting at the festival) while hanging out with the Eagles Cheerleaders, and a guest appearance by Eagles legend Hugh Douglas, who will be signing bottles of Jack Daniel’s Blackberry at the Jack Daniel’s Tailgate. And those are only a few of the exciting things we’ve got planned.

Obviously, there will be a lot to drink. But there will also be plenty of bites to pair with all the cocktails you’ll be sampling. Here’s a taste of what to expect:

33rd St Hospitality – Crab and corn fritters

Center City Pretzel – Soft pretzels

Classic Cake – “Dubai” cake, “Limoncello” cake

Emmett – Rye Tartlet paired their Sass-Squash cocktail made with bourbon, butternut, rosemary, persimmon, rooibos, black walnut

La Viola Restaurant – Gnocchi pomodoro

The Prime Rib – Classic Prime Rib sliders

Revival BBQ – Smoked gouda mac and cheese, maple-stuffed cornbread, and cider honey pulled chicken

Rhythm & Spirits Philadelphia – Meatballs with honey-whipped ricotta

Square 1682 – Cheesesteak bao buns with South Philly jam

The Twisted Tail – Whole roasted suckling pig

Village Whiskey – Pulled pork sliders

Garces Trading Company – Pumpkin arancini and tuna tartar (VIP only)

Jack Daniel’s Tailgate — Nashville hot chicken and waffle skewers, vegan Nashville fried tofu, and smoked beef brisket skewers with Jack Daniel’s blackberry whiskey glaze

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey — S’mores

It’s not often you get to try over 250 kinds of spirits in one place, so if you want to taste the subtleties between 12-year and 15-year scotch, show off your throwing arm at a football toss, and meet an Eagles icon all at the same event, get your ticket to Philadelphia magazine’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival.