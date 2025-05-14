News

Philadelphia Magazine Included in This Year’s Best American Food and Travel Writing

Food editor Kae Lani Palmisano's work has been selected for the anthology alongside stories from the New York Times, Food and Wine, and Saveur.

By ·

The cover of Best American Food and Travel Writing 2025 / Cover art courtesy of Mariner Books

Mariner Books just announced its annual iteration of Best American Food and Travel Writing, and, lucky for us, Philadelphia magazine food editor Kae Lani Palmisano’s story “Foraging Ahead” has been selected for this year’s edition. Part of the Best American Series, the anthology showcases the best food and travel writing for the year.

Featured in the September 2024 issue, “Foraging Ahead” explores how demand for wild ingredients on restaurant menus is booming, fueling a resurgence in the art of wildcrafting. Palmisano’s reporting gives readers a look at the high-stakes, secretive, and legally murky world where Philly foragers balance conservation with capitalism.

The story is also nominated for a 2025 National City and Regional Magazine award for Food or Dining Feature Package — one of 18 nominations Philadelphia magazine received in the annual City and Regional Magazine Association competition.

“Inclusion in the Best American series is not just an honor for this year, but for a lifetime,” says Philadelphia editor Bradford Pearson. “Decades from now readers will pick this book up off a shelf and know that Kae Lani’s reporting represented the best the country had to offer in 2025. As a publication, we’re exceptionally honored to be included, and proud of the work Kae Lani has done to shine a light on this topic.”

Best American Food and Travel Writing will be released on October 21, 2025.

Trending

  1. It’s Official: The Michelin Guide Is Coming to Philadelphia

  2. Two New Restaurants Announce Openings This Week

  3. “Kalaya” and Other Philly Restaurant You’re Pronouncing Wrong

  4. Your Guide to Philly’s Best Brunch Spots

  5. La Jefa: Philly’s New Guadaladelphian Cafe and Agave Bar