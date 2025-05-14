Philadelphia Magazine Included in This Year’s Best American Food and Travel Writing

Food editor Kae Lani Palmisano's work has been selected for the anthology alongside stories from the New York Times, Food and Wine, and Saveur.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

Mariner Books just announced its annual iteration of Best American Food and Travel Writing, and, lucky for us, Philadelphia magazine food editor Kae Lani Palmisano’s story “Foraging Ahead” has been selected for this year’s edition. Part of the Best American Series, the anthology showcases the best food and travel writing for the year.

Featured in the September 2024 issue, “Foraging Ahead” explores how demand for wild ingredients on restaurant menus is booming, fueling a resurgence in the art of wildcrafting. Palmisano’s reporting gives readers a look at the high-stakes, secretive, and legally murky world where Philly foragers balance conservation with capitalism.

The story is also nominated for a 2025 National City and Regional Magazine award for Food or Dining Feature Package — one of 18 nominations Philadelphia magazine received in the annual City and Regional Magazine Association competition.