Update On Mulherin’s Pizzeria: It’s Closed

So much for waiting until April 16th.

Mulherin’s Pizzeria is closed. Doors are locked. It’s permanently done.

Earlier this week, I told y’all about the WARN notice Method Co. (which owns Mulherin’s Pizzeria, Hiroki, and Wm. Mulherin’s Sons in Fishtown, and several ROOST extended-stay hotel projects) had filed with the city — a 60-day notice of plans to shutter the fancy pizza joint in East Market and lay off all 39 employees — but they didn’t even manage to hold on that long. Amid legal complaints by contractors who helped get the restaurant open back in April of 2023 and a November eviction filing from the building’s owner, Mulherin’s Pizzeria shut down for good last weekend. After years of delays in getting open, it managed to survive about 10 months, all told.

Last night, I finally got a statement from Method. It reads:

“After thoughtful consideration, Method Co. has made the difficult decision to close Mulherin’s Center City at 1175 Ludlow St in the East Market section of Philadelphia, effective immediately. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional urban Italian dining experience at the original Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, a Fishtown staple since 2016, which will not be affected, where guests will continue to enjoy the same high-quality experience they have come to know and love.

As a Philadelphia-based hospitality and development firm, Method Co. is deeply invested in the city’s vibrant hospitality scene. We will continue to support Philadelphia with meaningful projects while maintaining our existing portfolio, which includes HIROKI and Wm. Mulherin’s Sons in Fishtown, along with four locations of the ROOST Apartment Hotel brand.

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team, whose hard work and passion have made Mulherin’s Center City a special place. We are also deeply grateful to our guests for their support and loyalty—we have been honored to serve you.”

According to Method, the closure of Mulherin’s Pizza does not affect the ROOST property in the same building (or any of the company’s other locations). Chef Sean McPaul, who helped open the restaurant last year, left before the lights went out and is now working for the Royal Restaurant Group (Royal Tavern, Khyber, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Cantina Los Cabalitos, etc.) here in town. Employees laid off from Mulherin’s Pizzeria are being offered work at other Method properties.

No word yet on what might become of the space at 1175 Ludlow. But we’ll be keeping an eye on it.