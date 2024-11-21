News

What Happens at Mr. Ivy Stays at Mr. Ivy — But We’re Giving You a Sneak Peek Anyway

An exclusive look inside the bold new Northern Liberties space featuring burlesque, cirque, a no-phones policy, and trippy lighting.

By ·
mr. ivy

Mr. Ivy, a new venue opening in Northern Liberties, tapped Klip Collective for its custom lighting. / Photography by Krystal Spencer

Upon entering Mr. Ivy,  the daring new nightlife concept opening this weekend in Northern Liberties, you are given stickers to cover up your phone’s camera lenses. “We believe that the true magic of nightlife lies in shared experiences, not in curated social media posts,” say Ryan Dorsey, the creator and owner of the dark, captivating space. “Our goal is to create a vibrant space where people can connect and enjoy a night out without distractions.”

mr. ivy

Mr. Ivy will be an avant-garde nightclub, blending provocative entertainment and immersive visuals. Open only on weekends, it will have rotating acts each evening.

mr. ivy

Lighting by Klip Collective/  Photograph by Calvin Khaytin

Fridays will host Mr. Ivy’s “signature show,” complete with a master of ceremonies directing the multi-act performance featuring cirque, cabaret, burlesque, and more, interspersed with DJ sets. (After the show, stay and dance.) Saturdays are described as a “traditional club experience,” but with a twist: Along with the headlining DJ or musical act, ambient performers will enhance the experience. (It’s giving Cabaret at the Kit-Kat Club pre-show.) Sundays are industry nights.

mr. ivy

Bar at Mr. Ivy

With the addition of visuals from Klip Collective, the 6,500-square-foot space is designed to be immersive and disarming. At the bar, the lighting design (by Klip artist Riccardo Rivera) plays off a glass installation to create a kaleidoscope-like effect in the space.

mr. ivy

Designer Karly Fajardo (Block LII) played up the space’s industrial elements — think exposed trusses and brickwork, high ceilings — adding some lush metallics, gold-washed glass and smooth shapes to contrast. “We wanted to embrace the raw feel of the venue but add elements that feel immersive and exciting,” she says. To that end, a 360-degree stage makes sure you’re part of the action no matter where you sit.

mr. ivy

Dorsey, who also helped create NOTO and Recess Lounge, has been planning Mr. Ivy since 2016, and the space is named for his mother, Ivy Dorsey. “Philadelphia deserves a nightclub that celebrates its rich culture and history while also pushing boundaries,” he says. “Mr. Ivy is here to fill that void, offering a nightlife experience that emphasizes connection and community.”

mr. ivy

Mr. Ivy opens to the public on Friday, and is located at 461 North 3rd Street in Northern Liberties.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. The First Details About Jesse Ito’s New ’80s-Inspired Izakaya

  2. First Look: Mr. Ivy, a Bold, New Venue in Northern Liberties

  3. 25 Best Happy Hours in Philly for Every Occassion

  4. Where to Dine Out in Philly This Thanksgiving

  5. The Foobooz Guide to Cooking Nothing on Thanksgiving