What Happens at Mr. Ivy Stays at Mr. Ivy — But We’re Giving You a Sneak Peek Anyway

An exclusive look inside the bold new Northern Liberties space featuring burlesque, cirque, a no-phones policy, and trippy lighting.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

Upon entering Mr. Ivy, the daring new nightlife concept opening this weekend in Northern Liberties, you are given stickers to cover up your phone’s camera lenses. “We believe that the true magic of nightlife lies in shared experiences, not in curated social media posts,” say Ryan Dorsey, the creator and owner of the dark, captivating space. “Our goal is to create a vibrant space where people can connect and enjoy a night out without distractions.”

Mr. Ivy will be an avant-garde nightclub, blending provocative entertainment and immersive visuals. Open only on weekends, it will have rotating acts each evening.

Fridays will host Mr. Ivy’s “signature show,” complete with a master of ceremonies directing the multi-act performance featuring cirque, cabaret, burlesque, and more, interspersed with DJ sets. (After the show, stay and dance.) Saturdays are described as a “traditional club experience,” but with a twist: Along with the headlining DJ or musical act, ambient performers will enhance the experience. (It’s giving Cabaret at the Kit-Kat Club pre-show.) Sundays are industry nights.

With the addition of visuals from Klip Collective, the 6,500-square-foot space is designed to be immersive and disarming. At the bar, the lighting design (by Klip artist Riccardo Rivera) plays off a glass installation to create a kaleidoscope-like effect in the space.

Designer Karly Fajardo (Block LII) played up the space’s industrial elements — think exposed trusses and brickwork, high ceilings — adding some lush metallics, gold-washed glass and smooth shapes to contrast. “We wanted to embrace the raw feel of the venue but add elements that feel immersive and exciting,” she says. To that end, a 360-degree stage makes sure you’re part of the action no matter where you sit.

Dorsey, who also helped create NOTO and Recess Lounge, has been planning Mr. Ivy since 2016, and the space is named for his mother, Ivy Dorsey. “Philadelphia deserves a nightclub that celebrates its rich culture and history while also pushing boundaries,” he says. “Mr. Ivy is here to fill that void, offering a nightlife experience that emphasizes connection and community.”

Mr. Ivy opens to the public on Friday, and is located at 461 North 3rd Street in Northern Liberties.