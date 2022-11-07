Election Day Food Specials and Deals in Philly

Where to flash your “I Voted” sticker for some deals, or just pick up some Election Day-themed treats around town.

It’s time for the midterms — Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th, in case you missed all the texts, ads and announcements — and while you should get out there and vote regardless, there are some Philly-area businesses looking to sweeten (literally) the deal. Whether you’re hoping to distract yourself from the serious stakes with a themed cupcake or get some mileage out of your “I Voted” sticker, here’s where to go.

This Best of Philly-winning cookie artist does not miss an opportunity to express herself via icing. So, of course you can find Election Day-themed cookies and cupcakes in her Northern Liberties bakery all day on Tuesday.

800 North 2nd Street, Northern Liberties.

In addition to the election, Night Kitchen has a (fun, lower-stakes) poll of their own. Since the beginning of October, the Chestnut Hill bakery has been selling iced vanilla-shortbread cookies with the names of the candidates from Pennsylvania’s two biggest elections this cycle, and it’s all for a good cause. Cast your “vote” for governor by purchasing Shapiro or Mastriano cookies; or pick a senator with Fetterman or Oz ones. Profits will be donated to Indivisible, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated protecting our right to free, fair, and fully informed elections.

7723-25 Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill.

Show your “I Voted” sticker for 10 percent off at all Ultimo Coffee locations throughout Philly on Election Day.

Multiple locations.

The first 50 people to show an “I Voted” sticker on Election Day will receive a free slice of pizza at this new spot.

833 Wharton Street, South Philly.

Stop by this South Street boutique on Election Day for a free Koffmeyer’s Cookie and 10 percent off your in-store purchase.

306 South Street, Queen Village.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut to all in-store and drive-thru customers on Election Day, no sticker needed.

1305 West Chester Pike, Havertown; 1170 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, N.J.

BBC is filming at McGillin’s on Election Night, with a party beginning at 5 p.m. and food and drink specials for the occasion — plus you might be interviewed for the Beeb’s Election Night in America, if that’s of interest to you. The party runs until all the votes are counted, and you can head up to the second floor if you want the sound on for your Election returns viewing.

1310 Drury Street, Midtown Village.