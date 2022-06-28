Vetri’s New Bryn Mawr Steakhouse Set to Open July 5th

Fiore Rosso is now taking dinner reservations.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

Marc Vetri’s new Italian steakhouse is set to open at 915 Lancaster Avenue in Bryn Mawr, starting July 5th at 5 p.m., a restaurant team member told Foobooz. The restaurant, called Fiore Rosso, will showcase deluxe cuts of dry-aged meat, with four different steak options, as well as a bunch of pastas and things to snack on like 24-month prosciutto and durum focaccia. For this new project, Vetri has ex-Osteria chef de cuisine (and Vernick veteran) Jesse Grossman leading the kitchen as Fiore Rosso’s chef de cuisine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiore Rosso (@fiorerossophl)

Fiore Rosso is the latest example of what seems like a pattern of talented chefs and big-time operators setting their sights on suburban outposts.

Vetri was, to put it mildly, an outspoken critic of the city’s response to the pandemic. He was pissed about innumerable things and loud about all of them, but was most upset (naturally) about the way restaurants and restaurateurs were treated by the city during the worst of things. So, unsurprisingly, when he announced his newest restaurant a few months back, he let everyone know that he was going to be opening in the ‘burbs, where restrictions were less stringent and enforcement more lax.

Fiore Rosso is now accepting dinner reservations Tuesday through Saturday, beginning July 5th. (Though, if you head to Tock, you’ll see there are earlier dates listed. These are allegedly not legit, according to the restaurant staff member we spoke to.)

There’s been no public opening announcement from Fiore Rosso yet. About two weeks ago, an Instagram comment from Fiore Rosso’s account indicated they’d be posting an update “soon.”