Philly’s Food and Drink Pride Specials That Benefit LGBTQ+ Organizations

From wine flights to drag teas, here's where you can celebrate Pride and support LGBTQ+ charities around Philadelphia.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

In addition to all of this month’s parties, drag performances, and Pride celebrations, there’s a slew of food and drink specials that benefit LGBTQ+ charities — both locally and nationally. So make those reservations (and pack extra dollar bills for tipping the performers while you’re at it).

>> Click here for our Philly Pride guide.

Cocktails for a Cause by FCM Hospitality

FCM Hospitality is running a month-long fundraiser for four local charities across its 11 venues: Liberty Point, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier, The Dolphin, Morgan’s Pier, Craft Hall, Parks on Tap, Rosy’s Taco Bar, Harper’s Garden, Lola’s Garden, Concourse Dance Bar and Juno. Each restaurant will have a drink of a different color (corresponding to the colors of Philly’s own inclusive Pride flag), and $1 from each drink will benefit William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer and Galaei. Bonus: On June 9th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Liberty Point will host a kick-off party featuring all 11 drinks in one place, plus an appearance from Gritty. June 1st-31st, various locations.

Pride Month Flight at Jet Wine Bar

Grab an outdoor table in Jet’s mural-covered wine garden and enjoy a $30 flight of six candy-colored wines in every color of the rainbow. $5 from each flight purchase will benefit the William Way LGBT Community Center. June 1st-31st, Jet Wine Bar, 1525 South Street.

Dane DeMarco’s Chef Residency at Volvér

Continuing the chef residency series at Volvér, chef Dane DeMarco will showcase their signature dishes from June 15th through July 24th. Chef DeMarco recently launched the menus for Sonny’s Cocktail Joint and Wine Dive (sadly, both are temporarily closed due to a building fire), and opened Burger Time in South Jersey. The residency series is raising funds to support each chef’s future or current projects, encouraging diners to leave a donation after dinner — the same way you would a tip. All donations during Chef DeMarco’s residency will benefit their upcoming restaurant, Hanks Sandwich Co., set to open in 2022. Reservations for the residency dinner are currently available online. June 15th-July 24th, Volvér, 300 South Broad Street.

Evil Genius Releases #LoveIsLove Special Edition Beer

To celebrate Pride, Evil Genius is releasing a limited-edition #LoveIsLove strawberry blonde ale, with a portion from all sales donated to The Trevor Project. You can find the 12-ounce cans at the Evil Genius Lab in Fishtown, as well as distributed throughout the city’s bars (they’re also available for delivery through GoPuff). Bonus: Come to their #LoveIsLove keg tapping on June 2nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a first taste and happy hour specials. 1727 North Front Street.

Rainbow Bagels at Bagels & Co.

In addition to being the brightest breakfast in town, $1 from every rainbow bagel sold in June will be donated to William Way LGBT Community Center. June 1st-31st, 1001 North 2nd Street.

Pride Day at Parks on Tap

Visit this annual (dog- and kid-friendly) beer garden at Water Works for music and cocktails benefiting LGBTQ nonprofit organizations William Way LGBT Community Center, Philly Asian Queer, The Attic Youth Center and Galaei. June 18th, noon-6 p.m., Water Works, 640 Waterworks Drive.

Pride Margarita at Rosa Mexicano

New Ardmore restaurant Rosa Mexicano will feature a frozen drink topped with rainbow candy, with proceeds from sales being donated to The Trevor Project. The Pride Margarita will be available by the glass ($14) or by the pitcher ($56) all month long. June 1st-31st, 105 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore.

Sofitel’s Drag Tea with Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia

For all four weekends of Pride month, Philly’s very own Brittany Lynn headlines this tea with her Drag Mafia. So, get your fascinator ready (and bring some dollars for tips!) for scones, tea sandwiches, tea and cocktails. (Choose from mimosa, bellini or straight-up champagne; or pay $10 extra for the bottomless option.) It’s a lot of fun, plus $5 from each ticket will be donated to the William Way LGBT Community Center. June 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th, 2-4 p.m., Sofitel, 120 South 17th Street.

More Drag Brunches with Brittany Lynn

In addition to Sofitel’s Drag Tea, you can catch Miss Brittany Lynn and her friends for brunch around town. On June 12th, The Wayward is hosting two brunch seatings (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.), each with a $35 prix fixe menu and a la carte beverages. Then, on June 19th at 11 a.m., catch them at Xfinity Live. On June 26th at 2 p.m., there’s also an all-ages brunch happening atop the city at Bok Bar — tickets are available for tables of two, four, or six, with a la carte food by Kalaya.