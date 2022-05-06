The Best Party of the Season Is Happening Next Week

Join us for La Fête at the Mann Center on May 9th and 10th.

Spring is here. It’s time for a party.

On Monday and Tuesday, May 9th and 10th, we’re going to celebrate the fact that this industry is still here and still doing amazing things. It’s called La Fête and we’d love it if you came, too. Especially since it’ll be the sort of party you might never see again. Ten restaurants joining together for two nights at one of the most beautiful locations in the city — the Mann Center — to cook two multi-course, family-style picnics.

We’ll have cold beers and a cocktail pairing, appetizers and an afterparty. On the first night, Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate will be barbecuing lamb with benne seed gold sauce and the team from Wilder will be serving king crab and asparagus. Expect rendang croquettes from Hardena, piles of shrimp with broccoli rabe kimchi cocktail sauce from the crew at Middle Child, and grilled agrodolce chicken wings from Michael Vincent Ferreri over at Irwin’s.

On night two, there’ll be trays of Jamaican prawn salad from Hummingbird Island. The crew from Rex at the Royal will be searing duck breasts and serving them with sweet potato tostones in a curry and coconut milk sauce while Randy Rucker from River Twice roasts hamachi collars with horseradish furikake and spring peas. The team from Kalaya will serve platters of khao yum, and Càphê Roasters is bringing bánh tráng trộn — Vietnamese rice paper salad with fruit, dried shrimp, quail eggs and shredded beef jerky marinated in their own house espresso, all shaken up in a bag.

You can check out the menus for night one here and night two here. And the best news is, we’ve still got some tickets available for both events.

So if you forgot to make Mother’s Day plans, this might be the perfect gift. Or if you just want to hang out under the stars, take in the views and eat crab legs and quail eggs with some like-minded strangers who love this town, this food, these chefs and this community, now’s your moment. Use the code FOOBOOZ15 at checkout for either night, and you’ll get 15 percent off the ticket price.

One more thing: the smaller private tables are already sold out for Night 1, but tickets for large private tables and the communal table are still available for both nights. You can get yours here while they last.

These are both going to be great nights. And they’re never going to happen again. We really hope to see you all there.