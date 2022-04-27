What We’ll Be Eating at Foobooz La Fête, Night One

We’re getting ready to throw the biggest party of the season on May 9th and 10th. Come join us.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

If you’ve been paying attention, you already know that we’ve been getting a little anxious for spring to hurry up and arrive. So anxious, in fact, that a couple months ago, we had this idea to throw a big party to give us all something to look forward to. We wanted there to be food and booze. We wanted to invite some of the best chefs in the city to cook for us (and a few hundred of our closest friends). And we wanted to have it outdoors so we could make a giant, classy picnic out of the whole thing.

That idea became Foobooz La Fête, spanning two nights at the Mann Music Center, under the stars and overlooking the city. We teamed up with some fantastic chefs, and a charitable partner so that we could give a little something back to the industry (and the people) we all depend on, and now — after lots of planning, lots of discussion and some unexpected complications — we have a menu for both nights.

Night One is happening on Monday, May 9th, and the lineup of chefs includes the teams from some of the newest, hottest, most inventive restaurants in the city. They’ll each be cooking a single course for a huge, family-style feast inspired by the question: What does Philadelphia taste like right now?

Here are the dishes they came up with for Night One:

Foobooz La Fête

Monday, May 9, 2022

Middle Child

Peel & eat shrimp with long hot salsa verde and broccoli rabe kimchi cocktail sauce

Hardena

Rendang croquettes with beef rendang, spicy coconut curry sauce and sambal oil

Wilder

King Crab with asparagus, gribiche and sunflower seeds

Irwin’s

Grilled agrodolce chicken wings

Honeysuckle Provisions

Barbecued lamb with benne seed gold sauce and grilled vegetables

Come party with us on Monday, May 9th, and that’s what dinner will look like. There’ll be hors d’oeuvres to start, courtesy of DiBruno Bros., plus paired cocktails for each course from Bacardi (and wine and beer at the bar). It has been a long, difficult year for everyone. We know that. But now it’s time to celebrate in the best way we know how. With great food, new friends, fresh air, a couple drinks and some beautiful views.

And since we’ve still got some tickets available, I really hope you can join us.