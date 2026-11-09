Stories – Not Data – Helped Get Me Through a Cancer Scare

Why doctors shouldn’t dismiss the power of narrative

I turned 40 at the end of last year, which meant it was time for my first-ever mammogram. As a primary-care doctor, I knew the importance of the test. “Cancer screening saves lives,” I tell my patients all the time. “If you catch it early, you can treat it early!”

So I dutifully scheduled my mammogram for early last spring. I showed up, right on schedule, to get my boobs squished in a giant machine. I wasn’t too stressed. I didn’t have any family history of breast cancer. A few of my friends have had it, and of course I worried about them and wished them well, but breast cancer still seemed distant.

Plus, breast cancer wasn’t my “thing.” I have spent years talking about reproductive health and diet culture in medicine. Breast cancer has plenty of advocates. The cause doesn’t really need me. Other than nudging my patients to get tested, I didn’t think about it much.

And then my mammogram turned out abnormal. I needed another one and also an ultrasound. Those took months to schedule. In the interim, I put it out of my mind. But then those, too, turned out to be suspicious.

“I think you should get a biopsy,” the radiologist gently said as I sat there in the dark ultrasound room early this summer.

Well, I didn’t see that coming.

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As health misinformation flies around the internet at greater and greater speed, many of us doctors tell our patients about the need to trust data over anecdote. We learn throughout our training that medicine is about percentages and probabilities, and we wisely pass on that conviction to our patients, saying things like, “Don’t trust some influencer who says a random supplement changed their life. They’re probably selling it!”

We give our patients the numbers, and let them make decisions: “You have a 95 percent chance of survival” or “One in 250 people experience a side effect” or “The chance of having cancer is one in a hundred.”

But as I’ve been thinking about how I coped with my own scary health news this year, I’m not sure it’s possible to internalize those numbers when we’re anxious and overwhelmed. That’s why we need stories. It’s how we make sense of the world.

When I told my mom about the biopsy, she immediately told me that the same thing had happened to her when, like me, she was in her 40s — abnormal mammogram, biopsy, fear. And then, in her case, the relief of a false positive. Hearing this immediately made me feel at ease. If it was a whole lot of nothing for my mom, surely it would be a whole lot of nothing for me, right?

The logic, of course, didn’t make any sense. Even though we’re mother and daughter, our stories weren’t comparable. Breast imaging was totally different back in the 1990s when she had her scare. Also, many breast cancers are not heritable, so the fact that my mom never had cancer was only so reassuring.

But her story still made me feel better. I could imagine my mom back then, busy with work and kids and life, terrified and disoriented just like I was. I could imagine her imagining cancer treatment while parenting young kids. That image made me feel less alone.

Then I texted a dear friend about the biopsy. She responded that several other friends of hers had also just had false positives, including her sister. “The waiting game is tough,” she said. And again, I imagined all those women, near and far, lying awake with the anxiety of not knowing. I felt a weight off my shoulders, knowing I wasn’t the only one going through it.

Compare this to the panic I felt while frantically conducting literature reviews online. My similarly numbers-obsessed husband, an economist, started telling me about Bayesian probability, a school of statistical thought that takes into account the likelihood of a diagnosis before a medical test is even run. Because I was low-risk to begin with, he argued, the chances of a false positive were much higher.

As a clinician, I was well aware of the limitations of breast cancer screening — it isn’t perfect! That’s why there’s an ongoing debate about whether or not most women should get mammograms starting at age 40 or at age 50. Earlier mammography will catch more cancer diagnoses. But the trade-off is that many women will experience the trauma of a false positive and undergo unnecessary — and sometimes invasive — procedures.

Yet all of my rational, logical knowledge about breast cancer screening and the (quite high) probability that I indeed had a false positive went out the window when I was the one who needed a biopsy. What soothed me were stories. Stories of those who went through the same thing and ultimately had negative results.

I’m not suggesting that the quantitative scientific literature should be replaced by anecdote. Of course not. I didn’t hear my mom’s story of her own false positive and say to myself, “Well, this means I’m good!” I went and got a biopsy. I waited for an agonizing five days, and then I got a phone call from the radiologist: “The biopsy was benign.” I felt relieved, but I also still felt vulnerable. I vowed I’d never again take our beautiful world for granted. I went home and squeezed my husband and my kid.

The next day, I went back to being my petty and anxious self. (I’m human, after all.)

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Still, what I’ve realized is that storytelling has a place in clinical medicine. It should be a complement to statistics and probabilities.The stories didn’t test me for cancer; the biopsy did. But the stories helped me feel grounded in a way the numbers couldn’t during that stressful wait between mammogram and biopsy result. They made me feel hope.

My own experiences as a patient are making me think about how I can communicate more effectively as a primary care doctor. For example, we’re in flu shot season right now, which means I’m confronting vaccine fears and misinformation ten to fifteen times a day in my practice. Over the years, I’ve learned to stop offering my patients statistics about the number of hospitalizations the flu shot prevents, or the chances that a case of influenza might land them in the ICU. People tune those numbers out. Instead, I try to offer connection.

“My whole family gets the flu shot each fall,” I’ll say. If I have a good relationship with the patient, I might say, “If you were my sister, I’d be texting you every day telling you to go get your flu shot!” The patient will laugh, I’ll laugh; the point, I hope, is clear.

I also try to give them space to make the decision.“You don’t have to decide now,” I say. “You can come back any time when you’re ready.” I don’t have data on how effective these techniques are. But I do see that my patients listen when I offer these little stories about vaccines. Just like my loved ones’ stories gave me some peace in a period of profound medical uncertainty, I hope I can offer my patients the same.

Dr. Mara Gordon is a family physician in Camden, NJ and author of the newsletter Your Doctor Friend on Substack. Her new book, How to Take Up Space: A Doctor Takes on Diet Culture and Rediscovers What It Means to Be Healthy, will be published in April 2027.