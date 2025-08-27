A Philly-Area OB-GYN Is Opening a Menopause Center This Fall

The MP Collective, which comes to Bryn Mawr next month, offers concierge services to those experiencing perimenopause and menopause.

More often than not, women are not well-informed about menopause. We get our information anecdotally from friends or turn to Google, and sometimes can’t get all the answers even from our medical teams. Unfortunately, that can leave us feeling uneducated, confused, and even duped when trying to navigate these changes to our bodies.

Enter the MP Collective. The new membership-based medical office in Bryn Mawr is dedicated to preparing, supporting, and empowering those who will experience — or are currently going through — perimenopause and menopause. One way this is achieved is through 90-minute visits for personalized, unrushed time with a doctor. Members undergo complete medical and family histories in order to determine what services or treatments they might need, whether that’s a bone-density screening or hormone-replacement therapy.

“It’s very rare that someone comes in and only needs to talk about perimenopause or menopause for 10 or 15 minutes,” says MP Collective founder Kim Einhorn, a board-certified OB-GYN who has been practicing on the Main Line for more than 18 years. “When I have visits with patients now, we also talk about what their nutrition and fitness regimens should be, what’s going on with their sleep and stress levels, and if they’re surrounding themselves with loved ones. All of those things are important to increasing your longevity.”

It’s also why the Collective has a fitness center, where members can exercise under the supervision of an experienced trainer. “With age, women lose muscle and their basal metabolic rate goes down, so we tend to gain weight,” Einhorn explains. “And during menopause, we often tend to have more insulin resistance, which makes it more difficult to lose that weight. But we need to maintain and build muscle — and maintain bone density — during midlife, which is why weight training can help keep women metabolically healthy.”

The space also offers small-group fitness classes like yoga, nutrition counseling, and emotional- and sexual-health coaching. All members receive routine OB-GYN care, including Pap smears, mammograms, and other preventive screenings.

In a way, the MP Collective serves as a one-stop shop for perimenopausal and menopausal care, where women can change the narrative from enduring midlife to thriving through it.

Membership from $4,200 per year; 817 Summit Grove Avenue, Bryn Mawr.

Published as “Changing the Narrative” in the September 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.