10 Philly-Area Wellness Experiences That Double as Mother’s Day Gifts

From a bouquet-building class to a spa visit, the mom in your life will get creative, be pampered and feel totally appreciated.

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching (May 14th!), and if you still haven’t figured out what to get the mom in your life, don’t fret. This year, put away the gift bags and tissue paper, and treat her to an activity the two of you can enjoy together. Below, find a list of wellness-focused experiences perfect for every type of mom.

Bonding over blooms

Instead of giving Mom flowers this year, build your own bouquets — and share some quality time, to boot. On Friday, May 12th, hit Vernick Coffee Bar for a bouquet-building workshop. Led by local designer Jen Reed of Jennifer Designs Events, the 90-minute event — which takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. — will see you and the mom in your life creating wow-worthy arrangements with locally sourced florals and foliage, all while sipping on prosecco and enjoying a spread of cheese and charcuterie. Book here. $95 per person, includes floral arrangement instruction, bouquet to take home, prosecco and charcuterie

Partner yoga

If the two of you want to get zen, the recently opened YogaSix Rittenhouse is hosting a restorative partner yoga workshop on Saturday, May 13th. The 90-minute practice will start at 2 p.m., and you can reserve your spots by calling or texting the studio at 215-309-1799. $60 per YogaSix member-couple, $80 for non-members

The following morning at 10:30 a.m., Sanctuary Wellness Studio in Flourtown is offering a 60-minute yoga class to celebrate Mother’s Day. It’s a two-for-one deal, meaning the mom you bring will get to flow for free. All you have to do is sign yourself up then email the studio your guest’s full name, email address, and phone number. $26 for you, free for the mom you bring

A luxurious facial

The Philly-area is home to so many skincare sanctuaries for all kinds of rejuvenating facials. Want to give the mom figure in your life the ultimate glow? Gift her one of these opulent facials that’ll leave her skin radiant as ever — and her boasting about how great of a gift-giver you are to all her friends. Prices and locations vary.

Hands-on botanical dyeing

On Mother’s Day from 3 to 5:30 p.m., Ray’s Reusables — the eco-conscious/sustainable general store in Northern Liberties — is running a bundle-dyeing workshop where you’ll learn how to prepare a fiber for natural dyeing (think using flowers and food wastes), bundle, and steam. You and Ma will leave with one-of-a-kind silk scarfs that you’ve hand-crafted! Plus, your ticket includes a complimentary drink at next-door biz, Cantina Dos Segundos. Space is limited to eight participants, FYI! Book here. $75 per person, includes all materials and one drink ticket each

Hotel pampering

Perhaps the mom in your life could use a relaxing staycation (what mom doesn’t?!). Hotel Du Pont in the heart of Wilmington is currently running a Mother’s Night Off package, which includes overnight accommodations, a $90 credit to Currie Spa + Salon, a $10 credit to Spark’d Creative Pastry, valet parking, and welcome champagne and macaroons. Book here. Starting at $609; available through August, not applicable for Sunday or Monday stays.

If you’re looking to stay in the city, opt for The Rittenhouse’s newly launched Five-Star Rejuvenation package. It includes accommodations in a Park Suite, a shopping and styling experience at Egan, a five-hour (!) spa day for two at The Rittenhouse Spa & Club, a pre-dinner mixology class, a private dining/cooking experience with wine pairing for two at Lacroix’s Chef’s Table, and turndown service with bubbles. Talk about ultimate self-care. Book here. Rates vary.

Create and sip

Know a mom who loves to paint — or has always wanted to learn? On Thursday, May 11th, head out to Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in King of Prussia for an exclusive art and champagne event. The two-hour workshop — which begins at 5:30 p.m. — features local artist Dori Sesautel Broudy leading a class in freehand drawing and painting. There will also be a champagne tasting provided by Veuve Clicquot and passed appetizers. Purchase your tickets here. $75 per person

And if you simply can’t get away from buying a wrappable gift, opt for…

Meaningful skincare

Last month, local small-batch skincare brand Sabbatical Beauty (a Best of Philly winner!) launched its Beauty is Political collection in partnership with national women-driven network Red Wine and Blue. The socially conscious line contains three products — Collective Healing aloe cleanser, Radical Joy saffron serum, and Solidarity Roots licorice mask — meant to both nourish your skin and remind every person that self-care is an act of political resistance. “Beauty is political because how we treat our bodies — including how we groom and beautify ourselves — relates to how we show up for ourselves in this world,” says Sabbatical Beauty founder Adeline Koh. “When we don’t prioritize taking care of ourselves and are told, like many women, to concentrate on the care of others, it makes it very difficult for us to feel worthy of rights, power, and political agency.” Great skin and an empowering reminder? We love to see it. Browse and buy here. $25-$35 for individual products, $80-$250 for sets

Soothing candles

Sometimes, there is nothing more peaceful than a good-smelling candle. Luckily, Mount Airy Candle Co. has plenty to choose from. The local brand recently introduced a line of spring scents featuring brand new blends like lavender tea, luxe linen, palo santo and peaches, and anjou pear. Browse and buy here. Starting at $14.50