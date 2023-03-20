10 Philly-Area Meal Delivery Services Making Nutritious Eating Easier

Here's where you can turn the next time you need a break from the kitchen.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

Planning, preparing, and cooking meals every day can get exhausting. To help, we scouted some spots across the region that can take care of all that for you. Below, 10 local meal delivery services to turn to for consistently nutritious and delicious bites delivered right to your door.

Every week, Be Wellfed offers rotating menu items — plus signature favorites — that are gluten-free. You also have options for dairy-free, paleo, low-carb, and extra protein. Bonus: The company has family-style portions of up to 10 servings.

Healthy Meals by Anna delivers protein-dense, low-carb meals from its Torresdale kitchen. The fresh, totally a la carte menu is updated on a bi-weekly basis, and offers a variety of breakfast, appetizers, and entrées, plus full-size family meals and catering options. Plus, every dish is free of gluten, sugar, soy, artificial flavors and sweeteners, corn, canola and vegetable oils, and preservatives.

Home Appétit is committed to providing Philly-area residents with high-quality food in its purest state — meaning organic whenever possible, produce sourced from local farmers and CSAs, and no artificial sweeteners, high-fructose syrups, hydrogenated oils or preservatives. Orders are on a week-by-week basis, and include eight dishes (with the option to add on). Plus, Home Appétit often collabs with local chefs, including Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate of Honeysuckle Provisions and Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Appetit Philly (@homeappetitphilly)

The local nonprofit has a no-cost meal program designed specifically for individuals across the region who are living with serious illnesses. (That means, a healthcare provider will need to complete a referral form in order for you to receive MANNA’s meal delivery services.) The program covers weekly breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert and features dishes high in protein, and moderate in carbs, sodium and healthy fats.

Founded in 2017 by chef Noel Christian, NoNoPreps has a simple goal: to make healthy eating easier for people who are busy and/or living with dietary restrictions that make meal-prepping a bit challenging. Orders open every Tuesday and are due by 6 p.m. two days later. Recent menu items include edamame almond chicken salad, ginger-garlic shrimp bowls, and better-for-you Salisbury steak.

Started in founder Jesse Batt’s Roxborough apartment, Performance Meal Prep features meals derived from whole, sustainable ingredients, so these protein-packed dishes — like the chicken tinga burrito and chorizo breakfast scramble — will keep you full, longer. But what’s really great about PMP is its commitment to supporting local small businesses; its online grocery pantry includes provisions from Hank Sauce, Soom, and Brine St. Picklery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Performance Meal Prep (@performancemealprep)

Pinwheel Provisions is a specialty food market — a brick-and-mortar in Narberth and an online shop — offering a variety of chef-prepared meals, pre-made sauces and spice blends, and ready-to-use frozen proteins and produce. With dishes like salmon burgers, lentil and chickpea soup, and chicken lemongrass dumplings, Pinwheel is perfect for busy days. Plus, the company is eco-conscious, packing all frozen products in reusable and recyclable freezer bags to help minimize food spoilage and waste.

West Chester-based Pivotal Nutrition is a meal delivery service providing weekly dish drop-offs. Expect menu items like an açaí bowl, a honey-chipotle-ranch chicken wrap, pronuts (a.k.a. protein doughnuts), pulled pork with cauliflower macaroni and cheese, and more.

Registered dietitian Carly Foglia has been making nutritious meals for folks in and around Philly since 2020. Her menu — which you can order from on a weekly basis via an Instagram DM — features breakfast items; lunch and dinner meals like turkey chili, teriyaki shrimp and veggies over wild rice, and blackened salmon; weekly specials; bulk sides; protein balls; and paleo desserts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prepped by Carly (@preppedbycarly)

Every week, Fishtown-based holistic health coach Adjua Fisher and chef Zach Rice whip up plant-forward salads, grain bowls, parfaits, soups and more that aim to up your veggie-intake game. (We all could use more greens!) Even better, all of REAP’s ready-made meals and snacks are free of gluten, dairy, meat and refined sugars, so you can focus on filling up on food that’s not just good, but good for you. Tahini and cacao oats? Caesar salad with seaweed and Brussels sprouts? Your taste buds will thank you.