City Fitness Is Opening Its Seventh Gym in the Heart of Old City

Plus, the Philly brand is launching its first-ever recovery studio — complete with cryo and compression therapies, a meditation room, and more.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

After opening its sixth gym last summer, City Fitness basically said, “We’re going to keep building our empire.” That’s right: The Philly-based fitness brand is set to open lucky number seven!

Opening on March 6th, City Fitness’s newest location is in the heart of Old City. The facility, which spans 15,000 square feet over three floors, features cardio and strength equipment, studios for cycling, yoga, Pilates, and HIIT, a turf area for functional training, and Olympic lifting platforms, plus wellness services like cryo lounges, saunas, and a shake bar. An area of the club will also be devoted to CF/THRIVE, City Fitness’s signature small-group training.

The Old City gym marks multiple “firsts.” It’s the first of the brand’s locations to feature Peloton bikes, making it one of the few health clubs in the U.S. being given permission to use Peloton in a commercial application. (Fitler Club, the members-only social club in Center City, also houses Peloton bikes.) It’s also the first neighborhood facility to offer all of City Fitness’s programs — Thrive, WE/FIT, Burn, Focus and Shift — under one roof, and the first City Fitness to be constructed within a historic building, dating back to 1853.

In addition to the Old City location, City Fitness will also open its first-ever recovery studio. Nestled in the East Market outpost, the 450-square-foot space — which launches March 1st — will include everything your body and mind need for optimal TLC: cryotherapy, red light therapy, Hyperice leg compression, Hyperice percussion guns and vibrating rollers, and a meditation room. Access to the recovery studio will be included in Studio+ and Training+ memberships and will also be available to other City Fitness members as an à la carte, single-use purchase.

If you’re interested in becoming a City Fitness Old City member, head here. The gym will be open 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting March 6th.

City Fitness Old City is located at 45 North 3rd Street. The recovery studio is located inside City Fitness East Market at 11 South 12th Street.