Two Philly Neighborhoods Are Now Home to F45 Training Gyms

The brand has expanded its functional, full-body workouts to Grad Hospital and Washington Square West.

Though launching a decade ago in Australia, F45 Training — the fitness brand combining High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), functional movements, and resistance- and cardio-based exercises — didn’t make its way to the Philly area until a few years ago. But when it arrived, it arrived.

In 2019, a number of local outposts opened — including ones in Northern Liberties, Manayunk, King of Prussia and Center City — and now, there are over a dozen locations across the region, including the ‘burbs and South Jersey.

Within the past month, the city proper has become home to F45’s two newest studios. Opened on January 7th and January 28th, respectively, F45 Training South Street — right off Broad Street in Grad Hospital — and F45 Training Washington Square at 10th and Chestnut streets provide fitness enthusiasts more opportunities to get their sweat on in neighborhoods that don’t currently have a ton of strength training gyms.

At both locations, you can expect daily 45-minute group workouts (60 minutes on Saturdays!) ranging from cardio to resistance and recovery. During the week, classes run in the early morning (between 5:30 a.m. and 7:25 a.m.), at noon, and at 5:30 p.m. (and 6:25 p.m. at South Street only). On the weekend, catch a training sesh at 9:25 a.m. or 9:40 a.m. at both studios, or at 8:30 a.m. in Grad Hospital if you aren’t one to sleep in on Saturdays or Sundays.

Mollye Barsh, studio manager of both locations, says F45 is a good option for anyone looking for a gym that offers a community feel and personal attention. “Not one body is the same, and you have to modify the workout for your body,” she says. “The coaches are not on mics and give a ton of one-on-one attention. Not a fan of box jumps? Do step-ups!” She adds that the programming is fit for folks who like variety: “Monday and Wednesday are cardio-based; Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday are strength-focused; and Friday and Saturday are hybrid.”

F45 operates on a membership system, meaning you won’t be able to take class via drop-in. Silver lining: Both locations offer a three-class trial for $30, which you can book here for Grad Hospital and here for Washington Square West.

F45 Training South Street is located at 1430 South Street in Grad Hospital. F45 Training Washington Square is located at 1013 Chestnut Street in Washington Square West.