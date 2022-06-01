Nominations Are Now Open for the 2022 Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge

Submit your nomination for a deserving local health hero before June 30th.

After 10 years of honoring local individuals making a positive impact on the region’s health and wellness, we are thrilled to announce that the Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross is back for another year!

Whether you’ve been with us for a while or are new to the Be Well community, our Health Hero Challenge is a way to recognize and thank medical professionals, frontline health workers, non-profit leaders, teachers, coaches entrepreneurs, and community activists who are working to make real, lasting change in their communities from a health and wellness perspective.

Most recent Health Hero winners include:

Armenta Washington, a senior research coordinator for the community outreach and engagement program at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center who helped create a drive-through Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) service, so that at-risk community members had access to preventative care and could determine if they needed a referral for a colonoscopy.

Christy Silva, co-founder of Aidan’s Heart Foundation, a nonprofit committed to providing awareness, education, and support across the area to create heart-safe communities for youth regarding the prevention of, or response to, tragic instances of Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Amanda Piccirilli-Hall, the Southeast Pennsylvania ambassador for Ainsley’s Angels of America, a nonprofit that pairs able-bodied runners with those who wouldn’t be able to complete an endurance race without assistance.

This year’s nomination period begins today and runs through June 30th. After that, we’ll narrow down to 10 semi-finalists, and then put the ball back in your court to determine who will be named the winner. And again, you can nominate anyone (or yourself!) who has done something positive for the health and wellness of their community in recent years — as long as they live in Pennsylvania, Delaware, or New Jersey, and are at least 21 years old.

Thanks to our amazing sponsor Independence Blue Cross, the winner will receive a $15,000 donation to the charity of their choice, and the two runners-up will each receive a $2,500 donation to theirs, as well.

If you or someone you know is deserving of our 2022 Be Well Philly Health Hero award, nominate them here! You have until June 30th.